Škoda ENYAQ iV makes its debut as the lead vehicle in the Tour de France

After its world premiere today in the Czech capital, Prague, the ŠKODA ENYAQ iV will demonstrate its sporting qualities as the lead vehicle (‘Red Car’) of the Tour de France tomorrow.

The first ŠKODA model based on the modular electrification toolkit (MEB) has been kitted out for its role as the ‘mobile control centre’ for Tour Director Christian Prudhomme.

The red-painted ENYAQ iV has a panoramic glass roof, six antennas, special sirens, a refrigerator and a state-of-the-art communication and command centre in the rear.

This equipment allows information to be transmitted to and from the vehicle, and Christian Prudhomme can also give instructions and organise the traffic in the field of participants from here.

He will also maintain contact with the race commissioners and other tour vehicles and exchange information with them regarding the status of the race.

In addition, the ENYAQ iV has a modified chassis for its use in the Tour de France, making it ideally equipped to meet all the demands of the competition.

The body of the vehicle is also customised with the branding of the various companies sponsoring the race.

This walkaround video shows how the ENYAQ iV was transformed for the Tour de France.

In addition to tomorrow’s 183-kilometre stage from Gap to Privas, the new flagship of ŠKODA’s model range will also accompany the cyclists in the individual time trial from Lure to La Planche des Belles Filles and the final 122-kilometre stage.

The route takes the participants from Mantes-la-Jolie to Paris, where they will reach the finish on the Avenue des Champs-Élysées after completing 21 stages and a total of 3,470 kilometres.