Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Messi, Barca talks continue for 2nd day

Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 01:12s - Published
Messi, Barca talks continue for 2nd day

Messi, Barca talks continue for 2nd day

Lionel Messi's representatives are to hold a second day of discussions with Barcelona over his potential move away from the Nou Camp.


You Might Like


Tweets about this

Amo_Mufasa

Tau 🦁 Apparently the President of FC Barcelona had a meeting with Messi for 4 hours!! Barca Fans gathered outside to hear… https://t.co/0uGiuXnT7m 3 days ago

Lucid_boy10

Ayat RT @City_Chief: Messi will not continue at Barça next season. The announcement, which will arrive in the next few days, will be made offici… 6 days ago

Lucid_boy10

Ayat RT @BarcaTimes: In 2017 Laporta said, "If we want Messi to continue to be happy at Barca, we have to get rid of Bartomeu immediately." He k… 1 week ago


Related videos from verified sources

Messi no show on Barca's first day of training [Video]

Messi no show on Barca's first day of training

Unhappy Lionel Messi misses Barcelona's first training session of the new season.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 02:41Published
Barca, Messi talks expected in 'next few days' [Video]

Barca, Messi talks expected in 'next few days'

Sky Sports News's Gary Cotterill believes that there will be talks between Barcelona and Lionel Messi over the 'next few days', regarding the Argentine's desire to leave the club.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:08Published
Messi: Second day of Barca fans protests [Video]

Messi: Second day of Barca fans protests

Barcelona fans are protesting against the club's hierarchy for a second day after Lionel Messi's request to leave the club.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 02:59Published