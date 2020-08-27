Global  
 

Typhoon Maysak hits North Korea

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 00:47s
Typhoon Maysak hits North Korea

Typhoon Maysak hits North Korea

Typhoon Maysak hit North Korea overnight and brought heavy rain and floods, the country's state-run broadcaster KRT reported on Thursday (September 3), even as damage from a previous typhoon last week was still being repaired.


Japan's coastguard rescued one person in the search for a cargo ship carrying nearly 6,000 cattle and dozens of crew members that went missing in the East China Sea after issuing a distress signal as Typhoon Maysak lashed the region. Libby Hogan reports.

Japan's coastguard rescued one person in the search for a cargo ship carrying nearly 6,000 cattle and dozens of crew members that went missing in the East China Sea after issuing a distress signal as Typhoon Maysak lashed the region. Libby Hogan reports.

Two Koreas on high alert as typhoon approaches peninsula

 Shares Flights were grounded in South Korea and storm warnings issued on both sides of the Korean peninsula as a typhoon forecast to be one of the most powerful..
Warnings issued for the area around Okinawa, home to US military bases, described gusts strong enough to cause some homes to collapse and extremely high tides.View on euronews

Typhoon pummels South Korea with flooding, damaging winds

With winds blowing up to 126 kilometers (78 miles) per hour, Typhoon Maysak was offshore east of the...
Typhoon damages buildings, floods roads on Korean Peninsula

Typhoon Bavi had maximum winds of 115 kilometers per hour and was passing near Pyongyang after making...
Strong winds and rain batter Jeju, South Korea, this morning (August 2) as Typhoon Maysak is felt in the county. The typhoon crashed into Okinawa in Japan yesterday (August 1) then moved towards the..

Strong winds and rain batter Jeju, South Korea, this morning (August 2) as Typhoon Maysak is felt in the county. The typhoon crashed into Okinawa in Japan yesterday (August 1) then moved towards the..

