Navalny poisoned: Germany has 'unequivocal' proof of nerve agent

The German chancellor, Angela Merkel, called for answers from Russia after hegovernernment said that Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was poisonedwith a novichok nerve agent. Navalny was poisoned with the same type ofSoviet-era nerve agent that British authorities identified in a 2018 attack ona former Russian spy, the German government said Wednesday, citing new testresults. The Berlin hospital treating Navalny said he remains in a seriouscondition though his condition is improving. It said that it expects a longrecovery, and it still can't rule out long-term consequences from thepoisoning.
The German government said Wednesday they've determined what Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny was poisoned with. According to CNN, it was a chemical nerve agent from the Novichok group. Navalny fell ill on a flight from the Siberian city of Tomsk to Moscow last month, and is being treated at a Berlin hospital. Alexei Navalny was the victim of an attack with a chemical nerve agent in Russia. The federal government condemns this attack in the strongest possible terms.
Health Secretary Matt Hancock says the government "stand ready" to provide "all the help that's available" to Germany in the poisoning of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny - who was allegedly poisoned with Novichok during a flight through Siberia last month - particularly in light of the UK's historical experience with the nerve agent.