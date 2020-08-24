Global  
 

Navalny poisoned: Germany has 'unequivocal' proof of nerve agent

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO
Novichok, a Soviet-era chemical weapon, was used to poison former Russian spy Sergei Skripal in the United Kingdom.


Russian opposition leader was poisoned with military-grade nerve agent, Germany says

 German Chancellor Angela Merkel is calling on President Vladimir Putin to provide answers after confirming that one of the Russian leader's top critics was poisoned with a military-grade nerve agent.
Germany identifies nerve agent used to poison Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny

 Test results show Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was poisoned by a military-grade nerve agent, which was the same one used in an earlier attack on a former Russian spy.
Merkel: Russian poisoning of Navalny is attempted murder

Merkel: Russian poisoning of Navalny is attempted murder

The German chancellor, Angela Merkel, called for answers from Russia after hegovernernment said that Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was poisonedwith a novichok nerve agent. Navalny was poisoned with the same type ofSoviet-era nerve agent that British authorities identified in a 2018 attack ona former Russian spy, the German government said Wednesday, citing new testresults. The Berlin hospital treating Navalny said he remains in a seriouscondition though his condition is improving. It said that it expects a longrecovery, and it still can't rule out long-term consequences from thepoisoning.

German Government: Navalny Was Poisoned With Novichok Nerve Agent

German Government: Navalny Was Poisoned With Novichok Nerve Agent

The German government said Wednesday they've determined what Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny was poisoned with. According to CNN, it was a chemical nerve agent from the Novichok group. Navalny fell ill on a flight from the Siberian city of Tomsk to Moscow last month, and is being treated at a Berlin hospital. Alexei Navalny was the victim of an attack with a chemical nerve agent in Russia. The federal government condemns this attack in the strongest possible terms.

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny poisoned with novichok

 Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was poisoned with the same type of Soviet-era nerve agent that British authorities identified in a 2018 attack on a former Russian spy.
U.S. faces hurdles in trying to nudge Belarus toward democracy

 WASHINGTON — Hindered by frayed ties with Europe, limited leverage and doubts about President Donald Trump’s devotion to democracy in Belarus, the United..
Nerve agent Novichok found in Russia's Alexey Navalny: Germany

Nerve agent Novichok found in Russia's Alexey Navalny: Germany

Novichok, a Soviet-era chemical weapon, was used to poison former Russian spy Sergei Skripal in the United Kingdom.

Hancock: We will support Germany in Navalny poisoning

Hancock: We will support Germany in Navalny poisoning

Health Secretary Matt Hancock says the government "stand ready" to provide "all the help that's available" to Germany in the poisoning of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny - who was allegedly poisoned with Novichok during a flight through Siberia last month - particularly in light of the UK's historical experience with the nerve agent. Report by Connerv. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Navalny 'Novichok poisoning' a test for the West

 The use of a nerve agent tends to point the finger of suspicion at the Russian state, Frank Gardner writes.
Germany Alleges Alexei Navalny Poisoned With Nerve Agent Used In Salisbury – OpEd

Germany Alleges Alexei Navalny Poisoned With Nerve Agent Used In Salisbury – OpEd In a statement released Wednesday morning, Germany's federal government said special toxicology tests found evidence of Novichok nerve agent.
'Unequivocal proof': Merkel hits out at attempted murder of Navalny using Soviet-era nerve agent

Tests by a German military laboratory have found the chemical nerve agent Novichok was used to poison Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny.
Russian opposition leader was poisoned with military-grade nerve agent, Germany says

German Chancellor Angela Merkel is calling on President Vladimir Putin to provide answers after...
Novichok nerve agent found in Russian opposition figure Navalny, says Germany

Novichok nerve agent found in Russian opposition figure Navalny, says Germany

Tests performed on samples taken from Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalnyshowed the presence of the Soviet-era nerve agent Novichok, the Germangovernment has said. Mr Navalny, a politician and..

German hospital: Clinical findings point to Navalny's poisoning

German hospital: Clinical findings point to Navalny's poisoning

Tests on the Russian opposition politician show evidence of poisoning but his life not in danger, Berlin hospital says.

