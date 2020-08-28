Watch: Odisha fire personnel rescue child trapped between rocks in river

A five-year-old kid, who got trapped in a gap between two rocks, was rescued.

The incident took place in Boudh district in Odisha.

The child was rescued by State Fire Service personnel on Wednesday.

The kid's leg had got stuck in crevices in the rock and so he was unable to come out.

The fire team initially faced difficulties due to heavy flow of water.

A medical team was also present at the spot along with the fire service personnel.

The child was rescued after almost three hours of toil.

"The minor boy's leg was stuck between two rocks, the fire services team and a medical team reached on the spot and after three hours of toil succeeded in getting him out of the water," said Hariom Bhoi, Additional Tehsildar, Harabhanga.

Later, the kid was taken to Purunakatak community health centre for first aid and checkup.