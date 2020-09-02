Protesters burn Trump MAGA hat during protest in Kenosha, Wisconsin

Protesters burn a Donald Trump style MAGA hat during unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on September 2.

The city has seen continued violence and ongoing Black Lives Matter demonstrators following the shooting of Jacob Blake on August 23.

Riots started in the U.S. following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota on May 25, sparking the BLM movement.

Protesters have since spread across the country including in Portland, California, Chicago and Washington.

The MAGA hat, bearing Trump's 2016 campaign slogan Make America Great Again, has been adopted by his supporters throughout his tenure as President.