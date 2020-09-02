Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ramos: I'd like Messi to stay

Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 00:26s - Published
Ramos: I'd like Messi to stay
Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos wants Lionel Messi to stay at Barcelona.

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Lionel Messi has 'earned right' to leave Barcelona, says Sergio Ramos

Lionel Messi has 'earned right' to leave Barcelona, says Sergio Ramos STUGGART, GERMANY: Sergio Ramos said Wednesday that Lionel Messi should be allowed to decide on his...
WorldNews - Published

Sergio Ramos admits that Lionel Messi ‘makes La Liga’ but backs his right to go

Sergio Ramos admits that Lionel Messi ‘makes La Liga’ but backs his right to go Lionel Messi is desperate to leave Barcelona having grown disillusioned in the club hierarchy, but...
Daily Star - Published

Ramos hopes Messi stays as Barca icon´s father meets with club

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos hopes Barcelona skipper Lionel Messi stays with the Blaugrana for...
SoccerNews.com - Published


Tweets about this