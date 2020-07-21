Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Nations League preview: Bulgaria v Republic of Ireland

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:05s - Published
Nations League preview: Bulgaria v Republic of Ireland

Nations League preview: Bulgaria v Republic of Ireland

New Republic of Ireland boss Stephen Kenny faces a tricky test in Bulgaria forhis first match in charge of the senior side.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

UEFA Nations League UEFA Nations League international association football tournament

Uefa Nations League 2020-21: What, when, where... and why?

 The 2020-21 Uefa Nations League starts on Thursday - here is all you need to know about the tournament and how it fits into the calendar.
BBC News

Giggs' injury-hit Wales set for Nations League opener in Finland

 Preview followed by live coverage of Thursday's Uefa Nations League game between Finland and Wales.
BBC News

Lionel Messi has 'earned right' to leave Barcelona, says Sergio Ramos

 STUGGART, GERMANY: Sergio Ramos said Wednesday that Lionel Messi should be allowed to decide on his future as the Argentine superstar attempts to force his way..
WorldNews
Mason Greenwood: Being called-up for England is a dream come true [Video]

Mason Greenwood: Being called-up for England is a dream come true

Mason Greenwood speaks to the press after being called up for the first timeby England for the Nations League. The 18-year-old said the call had been a'dream come true'.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:50Published

Stephen Kenny (football manager) Stephen Kenny (football manager) Irish footballer and manager


Bulgaria Bulgaria Country in Southeastern Europe

Violent protests in Bulgaria as MPs debate changes to constitution [Video]

Violent protests in Bulgaria as MPs debate changes to constitution

Biggest demonstrations so far in nearly two months of anti-government rallies

Credit: Euronews English    Duration: 01:16Published
Bulgaria unrest: voices from protests demand to be heard in Brussels [Video]

Bulgaria unrest: voices from protests demand to be heard in Brussels

As the unrest in Bulgaria closes in on nearly two months, we talk to some of the protesters on the ground who have been involved in the struggle.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 02:47Published
Bulgaria: Justice minister resigns as anti-corruption protest passes 50 consecutive days [Video]

Bulgaria: Justice minister resigns as anti-corruption protest passes 50 consecutive days

Justice minister Danail Kirilov is the fifth minister to resign from the government since protests started in July as the public anger shows no signs of abating.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 01:33Published

Republic of Ireland Republic of Ireland Country in Europe on the island of Ireland

Pierce Brosnan to play WWII veteran in The Last Rifleman [Video]

Pierce Brosnan to play WWII veteran in The Last Rifleman

Pierce Brosnan has signed on to star in the World War II film The Last Rifleman, with the production scheduled to commence shooting this winter in Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:53Published
Darren Randolph: The anti-racism message still hasn’t sunk in [Video]

Darren Randolph: The anti-racism message still hasn’t sunk in

Republic of Ireland goalkeeper Darren Randolph has backed athletes throwingtheir weight behind the Black Lives Matter campaign. NBA play-off fixtures inthe United States were postponed last week as players protested following thepolice shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin – with other north American sportssoon following their lead. It came months after the killing of George Floyd inAmerica which led to widespread protests that included Premier Leaguefootballers. Randolph, whose American father Ed initially left the country toplay basketball in Northern Ireland, said: “It’s a situation that is obviouslynot going to go away anytime soon. “When the whole George Floyd incidenthappened, there have been several incidents afterwards, so therefore themessage still hasn’t sunk in. People haven’t been educated on it properly."

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:36Published
Maskless Events Of The Elite Scream 'Do What We Say, Not What We Do' [Video]

Maskless Events Of The Elite Scream 'Do What We Say, Not What We Do'

Local, state, and federal governments worldwide have generally tried to set an example in battling the novel coronavirus pandemic. So when the powerful or influential break the rules, it provokes fierce public anger and puts society's inequalities on full view. EU Commissioner Phil Hogan broke Ireland's coronavirus restrictions by attending a political golf society event with 80 other people.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:58Published
Golfgate: Commission president requests 'further clarifications' over Hogan's COVID rule breach [Video]

Golfgate: Commission president requests 'further clarifications' over Hogan's COVID rule breach

The EU Commissioner for Trade was forced to apologise at the weekend for breaking Ireland’s coronavirus rules, one of 80 guests at a golf dinner attended by other Irish politicians - some of whom have since resigned.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 01:57Published

Related news from verified sources

Republic of Ireland: Troy Parrott ruled out of Nations League double-header

Striker Troy Parrott will miss the Republic of Ireland's Nations League double-header against...
BBC Sport - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Kenny targets fast start to Ireland tenure [Video]

Kenny targets fast start to Ireland tenure

Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny is hoping to make an immediate impression in charge when he leads his side against Bulgaria next week.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:33Published
Irish football fans honour Jack Charlton in Dublin [Video]

Irish football fans honour Jack Charlton in Dublin

Football fans gathered to sing and dance at Walkinstown Roundabout in Dublin as former Republic of Ireland manager Jack Charlton's funeral came to a close in Newcastle.The former coach, who was also..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:18Published
Crowds line streets to pay tribute to Jack Charlton [Video]

Crowds line streets to pay tribute to Jack Charlton

Hundreds of people lined the streets of Ashington to pay their respects to World Cup-winning hero Jack Charlton.Leeds United legend Charlton, who went on to become a successful manager most notably..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:41Published