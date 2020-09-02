Global  
 

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 01:24s - Published
Trending: Robin Thicke to be a dad again, John Boyega feels like his character was 'pushed to the side' in Star Wars movie, and
In case you missed it, here's what's trending right now....

John Boyega calls out Disney for sidelining diverse 'Star Wars' characters [Video]

John Boyega calls out Disney for sidelining diverse 'Star Wars' characters

In a recent interview with 'British GQ,' Boyega suggested that he and other diverse cast members were "pushed aside" in the franchise's sequels.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:10Published

Go read John Boyega’s unfiltered interview about how Disney (and Star Wars) sidelined him

 Nearly nine months after Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker was released, John Boyega is opening up about the way his character and his role in the films were..
The Verge

John Boyega Explains His 'Star Wars' Experience: 'Do Not Bring Out a Black Character & Then Have Them Pushed to the Side'

John Boyega is revealing his experience working on the new Star Wars movies playing the role of Finn....
Just Jared - Published

John Boyega accuses Disney of pushing his Star Wars character aside

John Boyega has accused Disney of marketing his character in Star Wars as an important figure before...
Belfast Telegraph - Published Also reported by •FOXNews.com



