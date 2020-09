President Trump Holding Rally In Latrobe Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 02:20s - Published 7 minutes ago President Trump Holding Rally In Latrobe President Donald Trump returns to western Pennsylvania on Thursday night, holding a rally in Latrobe. KDKA's Lindsay Ward has the latest detail and spoke with two supporters of the president. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this LivingPGH President Donald Trump Holding Rally In Latrobe On Thursday .. https://t.co/5Aaaq15nFR 14 minutes ago Verdant Square Network PA President Donald Trump Holding Rally In Latrobe On Thursday Night https://t.co/yL2tkEZFRR 17 minutes ago gamato_lpa RT @MariaBonanno9: One man alone holding a Trump flag, a one man rally, here in New Jersey draws so much support from New Jersey residents… 22 minutes ago FintechZoom New article: "President Donald Trump Holding Rally In Latrobe On Thursday Night – CBS Pittsburgh" has been publishe… https://t.co/Mm8JA8AXgy 48 minutes ago Laura Noonan RT @FarmLadyFarm: who is the stupid***asking a stupid***question about Biden holding a campaign rally in March? Trump was still Prais… 14 hours ago 💙Farm Lady Blue 💙 who is the stupid***asking a stupid***question about Biden holding a campaign rally in March? Trump was still… https://t.co/zu1wAitfaL 17 hours ago Terry Rubin People holding job signs when Biden spoke in Pittsburgh should bring those signs to a trump rally where they'll rea… https://t.co/SGOItrTMrn 2 days ago Natasha🌺 RT @TheBadDadder: 6️⃣0️⃣ DALLAS RALLY 😢 Dallas: Site of one of the saddest days in American history on Nov 22, 1963. 🤔 Dallas: Site of Pres… 2 days ago