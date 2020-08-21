Greek tourist destination sitting empty due to coronavirus

Jonas Dahlke, the filmer, told Newsflare: "Its as empty as in the winter season.

Tourist hotspot, Agia Galin in Greece, appears empty in this untypical footage from September 2.

Normally, during the current dry and warm period of the year, thousands of tourists pass through the streets.

"A coffee shop owner spoke about massive losses due to the absence of travelers.

This year he can still cope with the situation, but if nothing happens until next year, it will look bad."