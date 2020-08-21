Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Greek tourist destination sitting empty due to coronavirus

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 00:26s - Published
Greek tourist destination sitting empty due to coronavirus

Greek tourist destination sitting empty due to coronavirus

Tourist hotspot, Agia Galin in Greece, appears empty in this untypical footage from September 2.

Jonas Dahlke, the filmer, told Newsflare: "Its as empty as in the winter season.

Tourist hotspot, Agia Galin in Greece, appears empty in this untypical footage from September 2.

Jonas Dahlke, the filmer, told Newsflare: "Its as empty as in the winter season.

Normally, during the current dry and warm period of the year, thousands of tourists pass through the streets.

"A coffee shop owner spoke about massive losses due to the absence of travelers.

This year he can still cope with the situation, but if nothing happens until next year, it will look bad."




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Greek restaurant owners worried as new restrictions in tourist hotspot leave resorts empty [Video]

Greek restaurant owners worried as new restrictions in tourist hotspot leave resorts empty

As coronavirus cases in Greece continue to climb, the government has imposed stricter lockdown restrictions on the northern region of Halkidiki and the island of Mykonos. Footage from Friday (August..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 02:34Published