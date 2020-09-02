The Duke and Duchess of Sussex ink deal with Netflix

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle just signed a multi-year overall deal at Netflix, 'Dancing with the Stars' has unveiled its star-studded lineup for its upcoming 29th season and 'Mulan' has finally locked down its high-stakes theatrical release date.
Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Duration: 02:34Published
Audiences got a look at Netflix’s starry adaptation of “The Boys in the Band” this week with the release of the film’s first trailer, viewable above. Based on Mart Crowley’s seminal 1968 stage play, “The Boys in the Band” follows a group of gay friends living in New York back then. Michael (played by Jim Parsons) is hosting a birthday party for his pal Harold (Zachary Quinto) at a swanky Manhattan apartment. The film is directed by two-time Tony Award winner Joe Mantello.