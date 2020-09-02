|
|
|
Joe Biden To Meet With Family Of Jacob Blake In Kenosha On Thursday
Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Duration: 01:39s - Published
Joe Biden To Meet With Family Of Jacob Blake In Kenosha On Thursday
Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden will visit Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Thursday, to meet with the family of Jacob Blake, the Black man shot in the back by police more than a week ago.
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Biden will travel to Kenosha to meet the family of Jacob Blake, a Black man who was shot by police in...
USATODAY.com - Published
|
US Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has called for an officer who shot Jacob Blake to be...
SBS - Published
|
Joe Biden plans to meet with family members of Jacob Blake, the black man from Wisconsin who was shot...
New Zealand Herald - Published
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources
|
|
Former VP Joe Biden going to Kenosha
Former VP Joe Biden going to Kenosha, WI on Thursday to meet with community leaders, police, and business owners.
Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:44Published
|
Prominent Civil Rights Attorneys Join Dijon Kizzee Case
Civil rights attorney Ben Crump — also representing the family of Jacob Blake, who was shot by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin — has been retained by Kizzee's family and, on Wednesday, also called..
Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA Duration: 02:48Published
|