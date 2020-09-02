Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Joe Biden To Meet With Family Of Jacob Blake In Kenosha On Thursday

Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Duration: 01:39s - Published
Joe Biden To Meet With Family Of Jacob Blake In Kenosha On Thursday

Joe Biden To Meet With Family Of Jacob Blake In Kenosha On Thursday

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden will visit Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Thursday, to meet with the family of Jacob Blake, the Black man shot in the back by police more than a week ago.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

'We've got to heal': Joe Biden heads to Kenosha facing political balancing act

Biden will travel to Kenosha to meet the family of Jacob Blake, a Black man who was shot by police in...
USATODAY.com - Published

Charge officer in Kenosha shooting: Biden

US Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has called for an officer who shot Jacob Blake to be...
SBS - Published

Black Lives Matter: Biden to see Blake family in visit to Kenosha

Black Lives Matter: Biden to see Blake family in visit to Kenosha Joe Biden plans to meet with family members of Jacob Blake, the black man from Wisconsin who was shot...
New Zealand Herald - Published


Tweets about this

politicalHEDGE

Political HEDGE Joe Biden heads to Kenosha, plans to meet with family of Jacob Blake https://t.co/Gr8EuctyZH 3 seconds ago

fairchris

Chris Taylor RT @peaceandteachin: Joe Biden will visit Kenosha and meet with leaders in an attempt to unite people. He will also visit with Blake’s fam… 24 seconds ago

juliebosman

Julie Bosman Good morning from #Kenosha. This city has been quieting down for the past several days, and yesterday the nightly c… https://t.co/QAKa672Zgv 4 minutes ago

ABC13News

ABC 13 News - WSET NEW: On Thursday, @JoeBiden will be traveling to Kenosha with plans to meet Thursday with family of Jacob Blake and… https://t.co/fOYzlWQcvS 5 minutes ago

WKYTBreaking

WKYT Breaking News Biden believes he can use his trip Thursday as an opportunity for community leaders to find common ground. He also… https://t.co/XZFjwzRm39 5 minutes ago

WKYT

WKYT Biden believes he can use his trip Thursday as an opportunity for community leaders to find common ground. He also… https://t.co/9I7pQ1JWfz 5 minutes ago

TLMArmstrong

Terri 😷🏡 #blm #wearadamnmask RT @NicholsUprising: Biden is going to #Kenosha Thursday to meet with the family of #JacobBlake and show solidarity with a battered city.… 7 minutes ago

DanaKlevy4

DanaQlevy RT @LangmanVince: Morning America: On Tuesday President Trump met with families in Kenosha who's business where destroyed by Biden voter's… 7 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Biden to see Blake family in visit to Kenosha; Jacob Blake out of ICU [Video]

Biden to see Blake family in visit to Kenosha; Jacob Blake out of ICU

A curfew that was in place in Kenosha for more than a week after the police shooting of Jacob Blake was lifted Wednesday, this comes a sign of increasing calm in the wake of civil unrest.

Credit: WGN     Duration: 02:33Published
Former VP Joe Biden going to Kenosha [Video]

Former VP Joe Biden going to Kenosha

Former VP Joe Biden going to Kenosha, WI on Thursday to meet with community leaders, police, and business owners.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:44Published
Prominent Civil Rights Attorneys Join Dijon Kizzee Case [Video]

Prominent Civil Rights Attorneys Join Dijon Kizzee Case

Civil rights attorney Ben Crump  — also representing the family of Jacob Blake, who was shot by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin — has been retained by Kizzee's family and, on Wednesday, also called..

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 02:48Published