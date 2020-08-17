Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Sara Ali Khan flaunts blue lipstick in her new Insta post

Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Duration: 00:51s - Published
Sara Ali Khan flaunts blue lipstick in her new Insta post
Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan is quite active on social media. #Saraalikhan

You Might Like


Tweets about this

MAYURKUMARNYK

MayurKumar NYK Sara flaunts blue lipstick in new beach pics Sara Ali Khan is a beach baby and her Instagram pictures are proof of… https://t.co/1A8ZS1cZ1V 1 week ago

TheHollyBollyN1

The Holly Bolly News Sara flaunts blue lipstick in new beach pics Sara Ali Khan is a beach baby and her Instagram pictures are proof of… https://t.co/7MtD04QulF 1 week ago

Trippple12

Trippple1 Sara Ali Khan flaunts her blue lipstick in her new beach pictures; fans pour in love in the comments section – Time… https://t.co/A5duJCg6uq 1 week ago

NewsEverything_

NewsEverything Sara Ali Khan flaunts her blue lipstick in her new beach pictures; fans pour in love in the comments section | Hind… https://t.co/VeowJ5rzcn 1 week ago


Related videos from verified sources

Sara Ali Khan's shares perfect combo to beat the Monday blues [Video]

Sara Ali Khan's shares perfect combo to beat the Monday blues

Swimming pool, hot pink bikini and bright blue kohl comprise the formula of Sara Ali Khan to beat Monday blues. #SaraAliKhan #AtrangiRe

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 01:01Published
Twinning for winning! Ranveer, Deepika steal limelight at Mumbai airport [Video]

Twinning for winning! Ranveer, Deepika steal limelight at Mumbai airport

Actors Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone were spotted at the Mumbai airport. The couple was seen wearing matching outfits. Both were wearing black T-shirts and blue jeans. They were also wearing black..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:54Published
Sara Ali Khan pens adorable birthday post for her father Saif Ali Khan [Video]

Sara Ali Khan pens adorable birthday post for her father Saif Ali Khan

Bollywood diva Sara Ali Khan shared unseen childhood pictures wishing her father whom she lovingly calls "Abba" on his birthday. #Saraalikhan #SaifAliKhan

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 00:41Published