What is Novichok and how has it been used?

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 02:07s - Published
Questions have been raised again about Novichok after German authorities saidRussian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was poisoned with the nerve agent.

MrNavalny, one of the most prominent critics of Russian president VladimirPutin, fell ill on August 20 and was transferred to a Berlin hospital wheretests found he had been poisoned.

The Soviet-era chemical came tointernational attention after five people were poisoned in Wiltshire in 2018.


Novichok agent Series of nerve agents developed by the Soviet Union

What are Novichok nerve agents? | #TheCube [Video]

What are Novichok nerve agents? | #TheCube

What are the chemical weapons at the centre of another attack blamed on the Kremlin, in the alleged poisoning of Alexei Navalny?

Credit: Euronews English    Duration: 02:23Published

Alexei Navalny: Germany urges EU action over Novichok poisoning

 It comes after specialists said a Novichok nerve agent was used on the Russian opposition figure.
BBC News
Navalny poisoned: Germany has 'unequivocal' proof of nerve agent [Video]

Navalny poisoned: Germany has 'unequivocal' proof of nerve agent

Novichok, a Soviet-era chemical weapon, was used to poison former Russian spy Sergei Skripal in the United Kingdom.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 01:53Published
German Government: Navalny Was Poisoned With Novichok Nerve Agent [Video]

German Government: Navalny Was Poisoned With Novichok Nerve Agent

The German government said Wednesday they've determined what Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny was poisoned with. According to CNN, it was a chemical nerve agent from the Novichok group. Navalny fell ill on a flight from the Siberian city of Tomsk to Moscow last month, and is being treated at a Berlin hospital. Alexei Navalny was the victim of an attack with a chemical nerve agent in Russia. The federal government condemns this attack in the strongest possible terms.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:33Published

Alexei Navalny Alexei Navalny Russian politician and anti-corruption activist

Navalny: 'It was an attempt to silence him,' says Merkel as Germany confirms Novichok poisoning [Video]

Navalny: 'It was an attempt to silence him,' says Merkel as Germany confirms Novichok poisoning

The German Chancellor calls on Russia to 'explain itself' after the Berlin government confirms Alexei Navalny was poisoned using chemical nerve agent Novichok.

Credit: Euronews English    Duration: 01:43Published

Calls mount for Germany to rethink Nord Stream 2 after Navalny poisoning

 BERLIN — A European response that involves the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline is needed against Russia after the poisoning of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny with a..
WorldNews

Vladimir Putin Vladimir Putin President of Russia from 2000 to 2008 and again since 2012

Russian opposition leader was poisoned with military-grade nerve agent, Germany says

 German Chancellor Angela Merkel is calling on President Vladimir Putin to provide answers after confirming that one of the Russian leader's top critics was..
CBS News

Germany identifies nerve agent used to poison Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny

 Test results show Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was poisoned by a military-grade nerve agent, which was the same one used in an earlier attack on one..
CBS News

Putin opponent Alexei Navalny poisoned with Soviet-era nerve agent Novichok, Germany finds

 Germany tested the Russian opposition leader and found the same poison used against former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter in Britain.
USATODAY.com
Novichok nerve agent found in Russian opposition figure Navalny, says Germany [Video]

Novichok nerve agent found in Russian opposition figure Navalny, says Germany

Tests performed on samples taken from Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalnyshowed the presence of the Soviet-era nerve agent Novichok, the Germangovernment has said. Mr Navalny, a politician and corruption investigator whois one of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s fiercest critics, fell ill on aflight back to Moscow from Siberia on August 20 and was taken to hospital inthe Siberian city of Omsk after the plane made an emergency landing. He waslater transferred to Berlin’s Charite hospital, where doctors last week saidthere were indications he had been poisoned.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:19Published

Wiltshire Wiltshire County of England

A Stonehenge mystery has finally been solved [Video]

A Stonehenge mystery has finally been solved

Scientists have solved an enduring mystery about Stonehenge, determining the place of origin of many of the megaliths that make up the famed monument in Wiltshire, England, thanks to a core sample that had been kept in the United States for decades. Emer McCarthy reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:55Published

Alaxei Navalny, critic of Vladimir Putin, was poisoned with Novichok, Germany says

A critic of President Vladimir Putin who fell into a coma in Russia and is being treated in Berlin...
News24.com | Outrage after Germany says Putin critic Navalny poisoned with Novichok

Western leaders have demanded explanations from Moscow after Germany said that Alexei Navalny was...
Alexei Navalny: Germany urges EU action over Novichok poisoning

It comes after specialists said a Novichok nerve agent was used on the Russian opposition figure.
Navalny attack could be response to changing stakes in Russian politics, says analyst [Video]

Navalny attack could be response to changing stakes in Russian politics, says analyst

Dr. Samuel Greene is Director of the Russia Institute at King's College London.

Credit: Euronews English     Duration: 04:47Published
Merkel: Russian poisoning of Navalny is attempted murder [Video]

Merkel: Russian poisoning of Navalny is attempted murder

The German chancellor, Angela Merkel, called for answers from Russia after hegovernernment said that Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was poisonedwith a novichok nerve agent. Navalny was..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:49Published
Hancock: We will support Germany in Navalny poisoning [Video]

Hancock: We will support Germany in Navalny poisoning

Health Secretary Matt Hancock says the government "stand ready" to provide "all the help that's available" to Germany in the poisoning of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny - who was allegedly..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 00:38Published