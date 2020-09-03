Cleaning protocols and products for schools

Video Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR - Duration: 04:22s - Published 1 week ago

KIDS ARE HEADED BACK TO THECLASSROOM.

BUT HOW EFFECTIVEARE SOME OF THOSE CLEANINGPRODUCTS AGAINST PROTECTINGKIDS FROM THE CORONAVIRUS.

ASPART OF OUR REBOUND MARYLANDSERIES -- WMAR 2 NEWS' MARKROPER SPOKE WITH A COMPANYTHAT SUPPLIES ORGANIZATIONSWITH DISINFECTING PRODUCTS...MARK -- WHAT EXPERIENCE DOTHEY HAVE IN THIS FIELD?WE SPOKE WITH THE VICE-PRESIDENT OF A LOCAL COMPANYEXPERIENCED IN WORKING WITHHOSPITALS ABOUT HOW THEY'REAPPLYING WHAT THEY'VE LEARNEDIN HELPING TO KEEP SCHOOSAFESCHOOL SUPPLIES USUALLY MEANTHINGS LIKE PENCILS -- PAPER-- AND BOOKS BUT DURING APANDEMIC -- YOU CAN ADD A FEWOTHER THINGS TO THE LIST --LIKE DISINFECTING WIPES --HAND SANITIZER AND PROTECTIVEFACE MASKS.

ACME PAPER VICE-PRESIDENT ANDY ATTMAN NOT ONLYPROVIDES SCHOOLS WITH PRODUCTSNEEDED FOR CLEANING BUTGUIDANCE ON BEST PRACTICES TOKEEP STUDENTS AND STAFF SAFE.this is part of what we'vebeen doing for a long time, wedo a lot of business in thehealthcare industry, so withCOVID what we've done is takenthe expertise with where wework with hospitals with howthey put their disinfectingpractices and sanitizationpractices in place, and bringthat to the public WE ASKEDSOMEONE WHO'S WELL VERSED INVIRUSES --AN ASSISTANTPROFESSOR AT JOHNS HOPKINSBLOOMBERG SCHOOL OF PUBLICHEALTH -- WHAT'S THEDIFFERENCE BETWEENDISINFECTING VERSUS SANITIZINGAGAINST A VIRUS.

Sanitizingrefers more to lowering thenumber of these germs orviruses on surfaces or objectsto a safe level as judged bythe public health standards orrequirements AND WHAT ABOUTDISINFECTING?

Disinfectingrefers more to killing germson surfaces or objects, and itworks by applying chemicalssuch as disinfectants whichhave been approved for use inorder to kill these germs KEEPIN MIND -- DISINFECTANTS ARECONSIDERED PESTICIDES --BECAUSE THEY ARE DESIGNED TOKILL A PEST.

IN THE YEAR 2020THAT PEST IS THE CORONAVIRUS.the EPA regulates the claimson pesticide product labels,and EPA registered surfacedisinfectants are designed tokill viruses at the timethey're used, 1:17 - 1:32 ANDYATTMAN, VICE-PRESIDENT, ACMEPAPER: bioprotect is a surfaceprotectant, what that means isyou put the product down afteryou disinfected the surface,and now that surface isprotected for 60 daystherefore is someone sneezeson the surface, it doesn'tmatter, you've protected thatsurface THE EPA HAS YET TOAPPROVE BIOPROTECT AS APRODUCT WHICH CAN REPEL THECORONAVIRUS FOR EXTENDEDPERIODS OF TIME.

HOWEVER --ATTMAN POINTS OUT IT*IS AEPA REGISTERED PROTECTANT ANDINHIBITOR.

THE EPA HASAPPROVED ITS CLAIMS OFPROVIDING AN INVISIBLEMICROBIOSTATIC COATING TOINHIBIT THE GROWTH OF ODORCAUSING BACTERIA -- MOLD ANDMILDEW.

THE PRODUCT DOES NOTCLAIM TO PROTECT USERS AGAINSTDISEASE- CAUSING BACTERIA.

Wesupply a full range ofproducts, disinfectants toprotectants, a disinfectanthighly that we use is theprotexis sprayer withpure-tabs, it's a chemicalsprayer combination ACCORDINGTO THE EVACLEAN WEBSITE -- THECOMPANY CLAIMS ITS PROTEXISELECTROSTATIC SPRAYER CANREACH UP TO THREE TIMES MORESURFACES IN THE SAME TIME ITWOULD TAKE TO USE BUCKETS --RAGS -- AND WIPES.

It takesone minute to disinfect, asurface, that one minute iskey, because a lot of timespeople don't realize that adisinfectant has a range ofone minute to ten minutes tofully disinfect but thesurface has to stay wet inthat timeframe ALTHOUGH THEEPA APPROVED LABEL DOESN'TSHOW PURTABS HAS BEEN APPROVEDYET FOR USE IN ANELECTROSTATIC SPRAYER -- THEPRODUCT CAN BE FOUND ON THEEPA'S -- LIST "N" -- ASMEETING THE ENVIRONMENTALPROTECTION AGENCY'S CRITERIAFOR USE AGAINST SARS-CO-V-2 --THE VIRUS THAT CAUSESCOVID-19.

AND DURING THISPANDEMIC -- THE EPA IS WORKINGTO RAPIDLY APPROVE CLEANINGSYSTEMS. the EPA basicallystarted saying we have notapproved the use ofelectrostatic sprayers orfoggers yet, but that's not tosay that it could change.technologies are changing, therecommendations are changingdailyTHE EPA RECENTLY JUST APPROVEDA PRODUCT CALLED SURFACE WISEWHICH CLAIMS TO PROTECTSURFACES FOR SEVEN DAYS.AN EPASPOKESPERSON SAYS IT WAS GIVENEMERGENCY APPROVAL TO BE USEDAT TWO HOSPITALS IN TEXAS ANDAMERICAN AIRLINES.

