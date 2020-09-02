Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

WEB EXTRA: Statement on Tom Seaver's death

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 00:56s - Published
WEB EXTRA: Statement on Tom Seaver's death

WEB EXTRA: Statement on Tom Seaver's death

New York Mets Hall of Fame pitcher Tom Seaver died on August 31, 2020 from complications of Lewy body dementia and COVID-19.

He was 75 years old.


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Mets Hall Of Fame Pitcher Tom Seaver Dies At 75 [Video]

Mets Hall Of Fame Pitcher Tom Seaver Dies At 75

An entire generation of New York baseball fans is in mourning after the heartbreaking loss of a legend, Miracle Mets pitcher Tom Seaver; CBS2's Otis Livingston reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 03:17Published
New York Mets Legend, Hall Of Fame Pitcher Tom Seaver Passes Away [Video]

New York Mets Legend, Hall Of Fame Pitcher Tom Seaver Passes Away

New York Mets legend and Hall of Fame pitcher Tom Seaver has died; CBS2's Otis Livingston reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:37Published
WEB EXTRA: Officers Rescue Two Fawns From A Pool [Video]

WEB EXTRA: Officers Rescue Two Fawns From A Pool

Officers in Ohio came to the rescue when two fawns fell in a pool on August 30. Parma police officers were able to catch and release the deer. The department posted that the “deer were tired, but..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:56Published