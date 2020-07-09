Not having Question Hour in forthcoming Parliament session goes against theory of separation of power: Owaisi

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi on September 02 said that not having Question Hour in the forthcoming Parliament session goes against the theory of separation of power which is part of the basic structure of our Constitution.
"I have written a letter to the Speaker of Lok Sabha Om Birla ji that not having Question Hour in forthcoming Parliament session goes against the theory of separation of power which is part of the basic structure of our Constitution," said Owaisi.
As the Parliament's monsoon session approaches, the Opposition is objecting to the cancellation of Question Hour for this sitting. Question Hour is when Members of Parliament get an opportunity to grill ministers on various governmental activities, policies, and decisions. The Opposition is calling this a bid to prevent accountability amid a pandemic and economic crisis. All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen party's Asaduddin Owaisi said that this was also a violation of the principle of separation of powers. He has written to the Speaker of the Lok Sabha, Om Birla, that he has the power to restore the conduct of the Question Hour. However, the government has countered all criticism, claiming that almost all leaders of Opposition parties had agreed to cancellation of Question Hour during discussions. Parliament will hold the monsoon session from September 14 to October 1 with various new rules like shorter hours and sittings in shifts to ensure social distancing. Watch the full video for more.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:53Published
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi spoke on leadership row in Congress. Owaisi said Muslim leaders in Congress should think about their position in the party. “I don’t have a habit of speaking on any party’s internal matter but Ghulam Nabi Azad had accused us to be a B-Team of BJP, now their own leader Rahul Gandhi is accusing them of colluding with BJP,” Azad said. “It is clear that if you oppose Congress, they will call you B-Team, if someone opposes the party then they accuse them of siding with BJP,” he added. This comes amid dissent in Congress party over leadership. Congress Working Committee held a meeting on August 24. Earlier, over 20 Congress leaders wrote to Sonia Gandhi over leadership. Watch the full video for more details.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:00Published
Commenting on the 'letter politics' in Congress, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi asked Muslim leaders in the party for "how long they'll remain as slave of Congress leadership". "Ghulam Nabi Azad used to call us BJP's 'B' team. Now, his party's former chief said he colluded with BJP by signing on the letter. Muslim leaders in Congress, who are wasting time, should think for how long they'll remain slave of Congress leadership," said Asaduddin Owaisi.