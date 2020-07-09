Global  
 

Not having Question Hour in forthcoming Parliament session goes against theory of separation of power: Owaisi

Not having Question Hour in forthcoming Parliament session goes against theory of separation of power: Owaisi

Not having Question Hour in forthcoming Parliament session goes against theory of separation of power: Owaisi

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi on September 02 said that not having Question Hour in the forthcoming Parliament session goes against the theory of separation of power which is part of the basic structure of our Constitution.

"I have written a letter to the Speaker of Lok Sabha Om Birla ji that not having Question Hour in forthcoming Parliament session goes against the theory of separation of power which is part of the basic structure of our Constitution," said Owaisi.


As the Parliament's monsoon session approaches, the Opposition is objecting to the cancellation of Question Hour for this sitting. Question Hour is when Members of Parliament get an opportunity to grill ministers on various governmental activities, policies, and decisions. The Opposition is calling this a bid to prevent accountability amid a pandemic and economic crisis. All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen party's Asaduddin Owaisi said that this was also a violation of the principle of separation of powers. He has written to the Speaker of the Lok Sabha, Om Birla, that he has the power to restore the conduct of the Question Hour. However, the government has countered all criticism, claiming that almost all leaders of Opposition parties had agreed to cancellation of Question Hour during discussions. Parliament will hold the monsoon session from September 14 to October 1 with various new rules like shorter hours and sittings in shifts to ensure social distancing. Watch the full video for more.

