Not having Question Hour in forthcoming Parliament session goes against theory of separation of power: Owaisi

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi on September 02 said that not having Question Hour in the forthcoming Parliament session goes against the theory of separation of power which is part of the basic structure of our Constitution.

