Nikki Bella has revealed she has 'no help' with baby now while her fiancé is working

Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 00:39s - Published
Nikki Bella has "no help" with her son now her fiancé Artem Chigvintsev is back to work on 'Dancing With the Stars'.


