Fish & Boat Commission Offering Discounted Fishing License
Valid on Labor Day only, those looking to cast a line can get a $1 fishing license.
No license required Saturday for saltwater fishing in FloridaFlorida is offering anglers the opportunity to fish in saltwater without a license on Saturday.
Anglers Can Go Saltwater Fishing On Saturday Without A LicenseWould-be anglers can try saltwater fishing this Saturday, September 5th, without a license. Katie Johnston reports.
6 Maryland Charter Boat Operators Charged With Striped Bass ViolationsSix charter boat operators were charged with multiple fishing violations after an investigation into the use of prohibited fishing gear. Katie Johnston reports.