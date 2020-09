Rachel Garceau's Idaho News 6 forecast 9/3/20 Video Credit: Idaho On Your Side - Duration: 03:23s - Published 46 minutes ago Rachel Garceau's Idaho News 6 forecast 9/3/20 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend WILL BE THEDOMINATE WEATHERFEATURES ACROSSSOUTHERN IDAHOFOR THE NEXTSEVERAL DAYS. INFACT, RECORD-CHALLENGING ORPOSSIBLY EVENRECORD-SETTINGTEMPS ARE HEADEDOUR WAY FRIDAY ANDSATURDAY, WHENTRIPLE DIGITS LOOKLIKELY ACROSSMUCH OF THETREASURE VALLEY.USUALLY IN EARLYSEPTEMBER BOISE ISENJOYING HIGHS INTHE MID-80S. SMOKEWILL LIKELY START TOTRICKLE BACK IN ASWELL, LEADING TOHAZY SUNSHINE FORTHE WEEKEND. BYLABOR DAY, COOLERAIR STARTS TO WORKITS WAY IN, WITHHIGHS DIPPING INTOTHE MID-80S WITHSOME WIND FOR THEHOLIDAY ITSELF. ITWILL BE EVENCOOLER TUESDAYAND WEDNESDAYWITHTHE 70S IN THELOWER ELEVATIONSAND 60S IN THEMOUNTAINS.IT'S 6:.AFTER THE BREAK..