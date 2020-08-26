President Trump threatens to cut federal funding to cities in unrest
President Trump is threatening to cut federal funding to cities dealing with unrest.
He says it's to crackdown on rioting and looting.
In a memo, the President specifically mentioned Washington DC, Seattle, Portland, and New York.
