How to Find a Pen Pal During the Coronavirus Pandemic Video Credit: Buzz60 - Duration: 01:08s - Published 5 minutes ago How to Find a Pen Pal During the Coronavirus Pandemic Do you miss the days of friendship and get-togethers? And what about putting pen to paper? Well, better late than never! Now couldn’t be a more perfect time to find a pen pal and here’s how! Buzz60’s Chloe Hurst has the story! 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend