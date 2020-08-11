Doubling Up Drawbacks

Video Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 - Duration: 01:24s - Published 6 minutes ago

NOW TO THE REBOUND MILWAUKEEAND MAKING ENDS MEET.THE HIGHCOST OF HOUSING AND HIGHUNEMPLOYMENT CAN LEAD FAMILIESTO "DOUBLE UP." THAT'S ONE ORMORE FAMILIES OR MULTIPLEGENERATIONS SHARING A HOME ORAPARTMENT.

IT'S A LIVINGARRANGEMENT WITH BENEFITS, BUTTHERE ARE RISKS, TOO,ESPECIALLY DURING THE PANDEMIC.KELLI MORRIS LARKIN LIVES IN AFOUR-BEDROOM HOME WITH HERHUSBAND, THREE TEENAGERS ANDHER 88-YEAR-OLD FATHER.

THETEENS ARE FOLLOWING STRICTRULES TO ISOLATE, BUT HERFATHER STILL GOES OUT."Theother day, he wanted to go tothe grocery store and I'mlike, 'no you just can't dothat dad.'"SOCIOLOGIST HOPEHARVEY STUDIES FAMILIES ANDHOUSING.

BEFORE THE PANDEMIC,SHE INTERVIEWED FAMILIES WHOWERE DOUBLED UP FOR ECONOMICREASONS, CHILDCARE ORELDERCARE.

DESPITE THEBENEFITS, MANY MOMS WORRIEDABOUT DRAWBACKS, LIKE REDUCEDPARENTING AUTHORITY, ARGUMENTSON CHILDREARING, ANDCONFLICTING LIFESTYLES."Obviously during a pandemic,you might not just beconcerned about bad influencescoming in, you might also beconcerned about physicallyanyone coming in.

If you haveyour teenage child living athome and they are going outand maybe seeing friends andyou don't know about it, ortheir friends want to stop bythe house, and you're tryingto control that.""I think youhave to respect each other."HARVEY SAYS THE RATES OFDOUBLING UP HAVE INCREASEDOVER THE PAST DECADE, AND WITHTHE ECONOMIC UNCERTAINTYCAUSED BY JOB LOSS DURING THEPANDEMIC, IT'S LIKELY THENUMBER OF FAMILIES DOUBLING UPIN THE COMING MONTHS WILLINCREA