Facebook Banning New Political Ads Week Before Elections

CTV Primed to Reach ‘Persuadable’ Cord Cutters in Extraordinary ElectionPolitical candidates this year face a daunting task in reaching voters as the coronavirus pandemic disrupts traditional publicity efforts like rallies, conventions and stump speeches. Campaigns also..
Facebook restricts ads posing as news articlesJust months before the presidential election, Facebook Inc on Tuesday unveiled a new policy that would prevent U.S. publishers with political ties from running ads presented as news articles. Colette..