Woman does the unexpected for Starbucks staff following long wait for coffee

A California woman on TikTok has gone viral for her surprisingly kind gesture toward a Starbucks staff worker.Nerissa Davis waited unusually long for a coffee from a Starbucks location on the corner of Schleisman Road and Archibald Avenue in Eastvale, she said.“It truly was 26 minutes,” she told In The Know.Davis said she then approached a barista, who reportedly apologized multiple times and made her coffee on the spot.When the woman later asked the store’s supervisor for an explanation behind the long wait time, the supervisor broke down.“She became teary eyed and stressed how short-staffed the staff was,” Davis recalled.Upon learning of the staff’s situation, Davis went to Pizza Hut and ordered four medium pizzas and eight drinks for the store.

She chronicled her experience in a TikTok.“Lesson of the day … Don’t judge until you walk in someone’s shoes,” she wrote at the end of the clip