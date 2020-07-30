More Women Accuses D'Elia Of Indecent Exposure
More Women Accuses D'Elia Of Indecent Exposure
Disgraced Chris D'Elia is being accused of indecent exposure.
Actress Megan Durst says D'Elia masturbated in front her during a car ride home in 2011 Drust said D'Elia had asked her for lift after they had dinner with a mutual friend at Jones restaurant in West Hollywood Once they were inside the car, Drust said D'Elia allegedly pulled his zipper down and asked her to touch him He then allegedly proceeded to pleasure himself when she declined and 'climaxed in his pants' Two more women also described separate occasions in which D'Elia allegedly exposed himself to them without their consent D'Elia has denied all allegations.