Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

More Women Accuses D'Elia Of Indecent Exposure

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:41s - Published
More Women Accuses D'Elia Of Indecent Exposure

More Women Accuses D'Elia Of Indecent Exposure

Disgraced Chris D'Elia is being accused of indecent exposure.

Actress Megan Durst says D'Elia masturbated in front her during a car ride home in 2011 Drust said D'Elia had asked her for lift after they had dinner with a mutual friend at Jones restaurant in West Hollywood Once they were inside the car, Drust said D'Elia allegedly pulled his zipper down and asked her to touch him He then allegedly proceeded to pleasure himself when she declined and 'climaxed in his pants' Two more women also described separate occasions in which D'Elia allegedly exposed himself to them without their consent D'Elia has denied all allegations.


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Comedian Chris D'Elia Accused Of Incident Exposure [Video]

Comedian Chris D'Elia Accused Of Incident Exposure

Disgraced comedian Chris D'Elia has been accused of indecent exposure. CNN reports that 3 claim D'Elia exposed himself to them on separate occasions without their consent. D'Elia denies these..

Credit: Wochit Entertainment     Duration: 00:43Published
Exposure to environmental chemicals may disrupt sleep during menopause [Video]

Exposure to environmental chemicals may disrupt sleep during menopause

For menopausal women who have difficulty sleeping, it might be because of chemicals in the environment, according to a new study. The study based on data from the Midlife Women's Health Study suggests..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:49Published