More Women Accuses D'Elia Of Indecent Exposure Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:41s - Published 4 minutes ago More Women Accuses D'Elia Of Indecent Exposure Disgraced Chris D'Elia is being accused of indecent exposure. Actress Megan Durst says D'Elia masturbated in front her during a car ride home in 2011 Drust said D'Elia had asked her for lift after they had dinner with a mutual friend at Jones restaurant in West Hollywood Once they were inside the car, Drust said D'Elia allegedly pulled his zipper down and asked her to touch him He then allegedly proceeded to pleasure himself when she declined and 'climaxed in his pants' Two more women also described separate occasions in which D'Elia allegedly exposed himself to them without their consent D'Elia has denied all allegations. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources Comedian Chris D'Elia Accused Of Incident Exposure



Disgraced comedian Chris D'Elia has been accused of indecent exposure. CNN reports that 3 claim D'Elia exposed himself to them on separate occasions without their consent. D'Elia denies these.. Credit: Wochit Entertainment Duration: 00:43 Published 21 hours ago Exposure to environmental chemicals may disrupt sleep during menopause



For menopausal women who have difficulty sleeping, it might be because of chemicals in the environment, according to a new study. The study based on data from the Midlife Women's Health Study suggests.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:49 Published on July 30, 2020

