'Should wear mask while exercising in groups', advises Health Ministry

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 02:32s - Published
'Should wear mask while exercising in groups', advises Health Ministry

'Should wear mask while exercising in groups', advises Health Ministry

Health Ministry advised people to wear face mask while exercising in groups.

"If people are cycling or running or jogging in groups, then they must wear masks and follow social distancing," said Health Ministry's Secretary Rajesh Bhushan in a press conference.

Health ministry's spokesperson also commented on the question that if COVID cases are increasing day by day, why the government opening up different activities.

"Daily positive numbers are increasing.

It has to be seen in context of total population.

Government has adopted a graded approach of opening the economy, ensuring adequate testing capacity, clear guidelines of clinical treatment protocol and enhanced hospital infrastructure," Health Ministry


