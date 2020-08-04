Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Chris Broussard: Bucks are done, Heat has their number physically & mentally | FIRST THINGS FIRST

Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Duration: 04:28s - Published
Chris Broussard: Bucks are done, Heat has their number physically & mentally | FIRST THINGS FIRST

Chris Broussard: Bucks are done, Heat has their number physically & mentally | FIRST THINGS FIRST

Chris Broussard joins the show to discuss the Milwaukee Bucks falling 0-2 to the Miami Heat in semifinals of the NBA playoffs in Orlando.

Broussard feels the Bucks are done; they lack the mental capacity to carry them through & the Heat are more dominant physically as well.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Chris Broussard: Bucks are done, Heat has their number physically & mentally | FIRST THINGS FIRST

Chris Broussard: Bucks are done, Heat has their number physically & mentally | FIRST THINGS FIRST Chris Broussard joins the show to discuss the Milwaukee Bucks falling 0-2 to the Miami Heat in...
FOX Sports - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Chris Broussard: LeBron will need Anthony Davis to be huge in 4th quarter to win championship [Video]

Chris Broussard: LeBron will need Anthony Davis to be huge in 4th quarter to win championship

The Lakers are officially the number 1 seed in the West after an 8-point win over the Jazz last night thanks to Anthony Davis’ 42 points and LeBron’s 22. It’s the first time the Lakers are the..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 01:39Published