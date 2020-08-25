'I'll write to Facebook to reopen my official account': BJP MLA Raja Singh

Facebook has removed account of Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) of Telangana, Raja Singh for 'inflammatory speeches'.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), MLA said he will write to Facebook for opening of his official account.

"I've received information that Facebook has removed all pages and accounts in my name.

There are many leaders of other parties who give inflammatory speeches.

Facebook should also ban their accounts.

I'll write to Facebook for opening my official account," said Raja Singh.