'I'll write to Facebook to reopen my official account': BJP MLA Raja Singh

Leader of the Commons Jacob Rees-Mogg has played a snippet of Rule, Britannia! in the House of Commons to celebrate the BBC reversing a decision for the music not to be sung during Last Night Of The Proms. It follows a question posed to the Leader of the House by Conservative MP Joy Morrissey who had disputed the BBC's motives behind the decision.
Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has warned of an increase in the spread of Covid-19 in Scotland, suggesting the R number could be as high as 1.4.
Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Kerala Congress MLA VT Balram on August 25 demanded probe in the fire incident that broke out at the state secretariat. He said, "We've demanded high-level inquiry. Govt has set up an official level inquiry with some middle-level IAS officers. We don't believe in it because role of even the Chief Secretary is questionable. We suspect his involvement." "It was under his order that the elected representatives, MLAs were detained and restricted from entering Secretariat premises. We demand that NIA, that is probing Gold Smuggling Case, take note of this and inquire into this incident as well," he added.
Monsoon session of Chhattisgarh Assembly will start from August 25. Principal Secretary of Chhattisgarh Assembly, Chandra Shekhar Gangrade, on August 24 stated that all arrangements have been made in wake of COVID-19 pandemic and all guidelines will be followed. He said, "Assembly Session is commencing from Aug 25. All arrangements made in the wake of COVID-19. Glass partitioning done between all MLAs in the House. Two members will be seated in where three used to sit earlier, extra chairs placed. Temperarture and oxygen level of MLAs will be checked as soon as they enter the House. All guidelines will be followed. A decoction by AYUSH Ministry arranged for MLAs, keeping in mind their immunity."