'OKC was the best team in clutch situations, they lost this ball game' — Shannon Sharpe on OKC's Gm7 loss to Rockets | UNDISPU

Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Duration: 02:25s - Published
Last night provided another thrilling end to a Game 7 for the Houston Rockets.

James Harden went 1 for 9 from beyond the arc for only 17 points but made up for it on the defensive end when it mattered.

Up 1 with 3 seconds left, Harden blocked the 3-point attempt by Lu Dort that would’ve given the Oklahoma City Thunder the lead.

After Houston made 1 of 2 free throws, OKC had a second left to inbound but couldn’t complete a pass to get a shot off in time.

Hear why Shannon Sharpe believes that OKC is responsible for this loss.


