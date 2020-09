AMC honors Chadwick Boseman Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:14s - Published 1 minute ago AMC honors Chadwick Boseman AMC is honoring the late Chadwick Boseman. They are re-releasing the bio-pic 42 where Boseman played Jackie Robinson. It will be shown in more than 300 locations. 0

