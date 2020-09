NASA fires booster in latest test for future moon rocket euronews (in English) - Duration: 00:50s - Published 4 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 00:50s - Published NASA fires booster in latest test for future moon rocket NASA plans to send the first woman and next man to the lunar surface by 2024, with a goal of exploring Mars targeted for the mid-2030s.View on euronews 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like

Related news from verified sources WATCH: NASA Turns Desert Sand into Glass Testing New Rocket for Future Missions to Moon, Mars On Wednesday, NASA conducted an important rocket booster test for the future Artemis missions.

Mediaite - Published 15 hours ago







Tweets about this Andy Vermaut NASA fires booster in latest test for future moon rocket https://t.co/WFOpOorXr7 https://t.co/CJY9hB9r5M 24 minutes ago