CDC Advises Several Cities To Prepare To Distribute COVID-19 Vaccine By Nov. 1 Video Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Duration: 00:33s - Published 5 minutes ago CDC Advises Several Cities To Prepare To Distribute COVID-19 Vaccine By Nov. 1 In a four-page memo this summer, the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention told health departments across the country to draft vaccination plans by Oct. 1. Katie Johnston reports. 0

