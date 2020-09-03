Shannon Sharpe: Brady & Bucs aren't winning the division, even with Leonard Fournette | UNDISPUTED

Global  
 

Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Duration: 02:03s - Published
Ex-Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette has signed a one-year contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, further strengthening an already strong offensive line.

Skip Bayless wonders whether this new addition will make Shannon Sharpe less certain about the New Orleans Saints taking the division, but Shannon explains why he still believes Drew Brees will lead the Saints to a title.


