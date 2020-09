AG Barr Stuns With Comments On Racism Video Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Duration: 01:36s - Published 1 day ago AG Barr Stuns With Comments On Racism Attorney General William Barr said he knows of statistics that show Black people being repeatedly treated differently than white people, but said, “I don’t think that that’s necessarily racism.” 0

