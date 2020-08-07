'Tenet' tests U.S. appetite for movie-going

Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Duration: 01:14s - Published 1 week ago

Christopher Nolan 's thriller "Tenet" finally arrives in U.S. movie theaters this weekend, hoping to revive movie going after a pandemic-induced closure of indoor theaters and a dearth of new content.

The first big budget release from a Hollywood studio since people began sheltering at home hits U.S. theaters this weekend, and many will be anxiously watching to see if Americans are willing to wear masks and flock back to movie theaters.

Warner Bros.

Has a lot at stake.

The release of the spy film directed by Christopher Nolan starring John David Washington had been delayed several times and cost a reported $200 million to make.

The release comes as America’s biggest movie chain, AMC Entertainment, plans to open 140 more locations this weekend to put a total of 70% of its theaters back in operation.

Although theaters in the country’s largest markets - New York and LA - remain closed, more than half of the country’s indoor film houses are expected to be open.

The film will also debut in China this weekend.

It has already taken in $54 million in Europe and other markets.

Tenet won’t have to spy on the competition.

It won’t be until October that filmgoers get the next would-be blockbuster, “Wonder Woman 1984.”