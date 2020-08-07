Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'Tenet' tests U.S. appetite for movie-going

Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Duration: 01:14s - Published
'Tenet' tests U.S. appetite for movie-going

'Tenet' tests U.S. appetite for movie-going

Christopher Nolan's thriller "Tenet" finally arrives in U.S. movie theaters this weekend, hoping to revive movie going after a pandemic-induced closure of indoor theaters and a dearth of new content.

Fred Katayama reports.

The first big budget release from a Hollywood studio since people began sheltering at home hits U.S. theaters this weekend, and many will be anxiously watching to see if Americans are willing to wear masks and flock back to movie theaters.

Warner Bros.

Has a lot at stake.

The release of the spy film directed by Christopher Nolan starring John David Washington had been delayed several times and cost a reported $200 million to make.

The release comes as America’s biggest movie chain, AMC Entertainment, plans to open 140 more locations this weekend to put a total of 70% of its theaters back in operation.

Although theaters in the country’s largest markets - New York and LA - remain closed, more than half of the country’s indoor film houses are expected to be open.

The film will also debut in China this weekend.

It has already taken in $54 million in Europe and other markets.

Tenet won’t have to spy on the competition.

It won’t be until October that filmgoers get the next would-be blockbuster, “Wonder Woman 1984.”




You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Tenet (film) Tenet (film) 2020 film directed by Christopher Nolan

"Tenet" tops box office as Disney's "Mulan" faces controversy

 "Tenet" topped the Labor Day holiday weekend box office after delaying its opening due to the coronavirus pandemic. Meanwhile, the live-action remake of "Mulan"..
CBS News

"Tenet" grosses $20 million in opening weekend

 The flick, which cost $200 million to make and at least $100 million to market, grossed $20.2 million last weekend.
CBS News

ShowBiz Minute: Cordero, Kelly, 'Tenet'

 Broadway friends and family pay tribute to the late Nick Cordero; R Kelly's lawyers want to question gang member in cell attack; "Tenet" tallies $20.2M as..
USATODAY.com

Spoilers! Let's discuss Christopher Nolan's mind-bending 'Tenet' ending and its 'Last Dance' connection

 Christopher Nolan's film "Tenet" is bound to break your mind. Let's discuss its revealing ending and a slight connection to a Michael Jordan doc.
USATODAY.com

You may not be able to watch Tenet, but you can stream the movie’s score and it slaps

 Christopher Nolan’s Tenet is finally hitting theaters in the United States, but not really. The film’s limited release in cities and states where theaters..
The Verge

Christopher Nolan Christopher Nolan British-American filmmaker

'I learned more about my body than I knew': John David Washington gets his action-hero moment with 'Tenet'

 Rising star John David Washington has his big action-hero moment as the lead of Christopher Nolan's new spy thriller 'Tenet.'
USATODAY.com

Elizabeth Debicki gets 'Nolan stamina' for 'Tenet'

 Elizabeth Debicki explains why she felt she needed to up her mental and physical stamina in order to act in Christopher Nolan's mind-bending thriller "Tenet."..
USATODAY.com

AMC Theatres AMC Theatres US-based movie theater chain in the US and Europe

'The Walking Dead' Is Ending It's Run [Video]

'The Walking Dead' Is Ending It's Run

"The Walking Dead" is coming to an end. According to CNN, AMC announced the end of its flagship series on Wednesday. The show is set to conclude after a 24-episode eleventh season that will air over two years. The wildly popular series is expected to end in 2022. AMC also announced they have greenlit a currently untitled spinoff starring Norman Reedus and Melissa McBride. That show is set to premiere in 2023 with current "Walking Dead" showrunner Angela Kang at the helm.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:32Published
'Walking Dead' to End With Season 11 | THR News [Video]

'Walking Dead' to End With Season 11 | THR News

'The Walking Dead' is getting a long farewell from AMC.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 01:48Published
Some Florida AMC movie theaters now open [Video]

Some Florida AMC movie theaters now open

One of the industries hit hardest by the pandemic has been the film industry as movie theaters across the country have remained shuttered for months.

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 02:07Published

Hollywood Hollywood District in Los Angeles, California, United States

San Francisco Sky Glowing Orange from California Wildfires

 San Francisco looks like a city on Mars, or a post-apocalyptic Hollywood movie, but the very real orange glowing sky is the eerie byproduct of raging wildfires..
TMZ.com
Elsa Pataky shares bath snap of Chris Hemsworth in belated Father's Day post [Video]

Elsa Pataky shares bath snap of Chris Hemsworth in belated Father's Day post

Elsa Pataky gave fans a glimpse into life with Hollywood heartthrob Chris Hemsworth in a sweet Father's Day tribute.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:48Published

What Dwayne Johnson, Tiffany Haddish, Garth Brooks and more stars are saying about COVID-19

 Not even Hollywood is safe from the coronavirus pandemic that has gripped much of the world. Here is how many celebs have been coping with the virus.
USATODAY.com

Larenz Tate: Black actors are not 'valued' in Hollywood

 Ahead of his "Uncensored" episode on TV One, actor Larenz Tate discusses his career that spans three decades, and also reveals why he feels Black actors aren't..
USATODAY.com

Fred Katayama journalist

Used cars drive consumer prices up in August [Video]

Used cars drive consumer prices up in August

U.S. consumer prices rose solidly in August with the cost of used cars and trucks increasing by the most in more than 51 years as Americans shunned public transportation. Fred Katayama reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:06Published
Wall Street ends lower as tech stocks slide [Video]

Wall Street ends lower as tech stocks slide

U.S. stocks closed lower after a choppy trading session Thursday as heavyweight tech-related stocks resumed their decline following a sharp rebound the previous session, while elevated jobless claims reminded investors of a still-difficult recovery ahead. Fred Katayama reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:24Published
Pick up home builders stocks: strategist [Video]

Pick up home builders stocks: strategist

National Securities' Art Hogan recommends investors buy home builders stocks following the recent sell-off. He also tells Reuters' Fred Katayama why he likes the prospects for JPMorgan Chase and Apple.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 05:41Published
Wall Street rebounds to snap three-day skid [Video]

Wall Street rebounds to snap three-day skid

Wall Street's main indexes ended higher Wednesday to snap a three-session losing streak as investors jumped back in to take advantage of the pullback in technology-related stocks, a day after the Nasdaq confirmed correction territory. Fred Katayama reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:25Published
United cuts capacity, revenue forecasts [Video]

United cuts capacity, revenue forecasts

United Airlines on Wednesday forecast a bigger drop in third-quarter passenger revenue than its own expectations and said it would look to cancel more flights until it sees a recovery in air travel. Fred Katayama reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:08Published

Warner Bros. Warner Bros. American entertainment company

Wonder Woman 1984 delayed again, this time to Christmas

 Warner Bros. has delayed Wonder Woman 1984 once again, moving Patty Jenkins’ sequel to December 25th, according to Variety.

“Patty is an..
The Verge

Warner Bros. is now selling bottled Butterbeer. But Harry Potter fans in the US may be out of luck

 Warner Bros. launched a new bottled Butterbeer that will be sold online and in select UK stores. But will it be available in the U.S.?
USATODAY.com
Ellen's Talk Show Sets Return Date [Video]

Ellen's Talk Show Sets Return Date

"The Ellen Show" will return to the airwaves on September 21st, 2020. Tiffany Haddish is set to help DeGeneres kick off the new season. The show will be filmed in-studio on the Warner Bros. lot in Los Angeles but not in front of an audience, the studio said in a release. CNN reports that other premiere week guests will include Kerry Washington, Alec Baldwin and Chrissy Teigen. Ellen and her show have been under fire for creating a toxic work environment.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:32Published
Jason Momoa backs Ray Fisher amid Warner Bros. Justice League disagreement [Video]

Jason Momoa backs Ray Fisher amid Warner Bros. Justice League disagreement

Jason Momoa has weighed in on the side of fellow Justice League cast

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:06Published

John David Washington John David Washington American actor and former running back

John David Washington: 'I don't take a moment for granted'

 John David Washington is grateful for the trust of directors Spike Lee and Christopher Nolan. (Sept. 3)
 
USATODAY.com

Wonder Woman 1984 Wonder Woman 1984 Upcoming American superhero film

'Wonder Woman 1984' Releases new Trailer [Video]

'Wonder Woman 1984' Releases new Trailer

A new teaser for the upcoming "Wonder Woman 1984" has been released. In it, we see Kristen Wiig transform from archaeologist Barbara Ann Minerva into the villain, Cheetah. CNN reports that the new installment is the sequel to the 2017 "Wonder Woman" movie which starred Gal Gadot. In the film, Wonder Woman will face off against Wiig's character, as well as Maxwell Lord played by Pedro Pascal. Directed by Patty Jenkins, the movie stars Chris Pine, Robin Wright, and Connie Nielsen.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:32Published

Tweets about this

seancellie

Reine ☂ RT @jakpost: 'Tenet' tests American appetite for coronavirus movie-going #jakpost https://t.co/mi8ovCQq39 5 days ago

csMoviesUS

Comscore Movies US RT @PDergarabedian: #Tenet Tests American Appetite for Coronavirus Movie-Going https://t.co/78RfhwCZRS Jill Serjeant for @Reuters takes a l… 6 days ago

newsinvesting

Investing.com News 'Tenet' tests American appetite for coronavirus movie-going - https://t.co/1alevTKx10 6 days ago

autoinsurega

Insurance Broker ‘Tenet’ tests American appetite for coronavirus movie-going https://t.co/WQET598eri #https://bit.ly/2Cx6d0H #https:… https://t.co/A6tuyWiYN0 6 days ago

JakpostLife

Jakpost Life 'Tenet' tests American appetite for coronavirus movie-going #jakpostlife https://t.co/fmFayrsNCM 1 week ago

247newsonline_

247 News Online Entertainment News Roundup: Harry and Meghan team up with Netflix in major Hollywood move; ‘Tenet’ tests American a… https://t.co/MeArUnv0pe 1 week ago

ThePressofAC

Press of AC 'Tenet' tests U.S. appetite for movie-going. https://t.co/ryKGkdHH8j https://t.co/2VjSiBcmSD 1 week ago

onerazz

Onerazz Channel Services ‘Tenet’ tests American appetite for coronavirus movie-going #jakpost https://t.co/mIeeaLu7Xq https://t.co/pqOoTfrQsV 1 week ago


Related videos from verified sources

Nolan's "Tenet" tests fans' appetite for cinema [Video]

Nolan's "Tenet" tests fans' appetite for cinema

Delayed Christopher Nolan thriller "Tenet" was released in 70 countries by Warner Bros on August 26, and the industry will be closely watching how it performs. Edward Baran reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:18Published