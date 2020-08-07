'Tenet' tests U.S. appetite for movie-going

The first big budget release from a Hollywood studio since people began sheltering at home hits U.S. theaters this weekend, and many will be anxiously watching to see if Americans are willing to wear masks and flock back to movie theaters.
Warner Bros.
Has a lot at stake.
The release of the spy film directed by Christopher Nolan starring John David Washington had been delayed several times and cost a reported $200 million to make.
The release comes as America’s biggest movie chain, AMC Entertainment, plans to open 140 more locations this weekend to put a total of 70% of its theaters back in operation.
Although theaters in the country’s largest markets - New York and LA - remain closed, more than half of the country’s indoor film houses are expected to be open.
The film will also debut in China this weekend.
It has already taken in $54 million in Europe and other markets.
Tenet won’t have to spy on the competition.
It won’t be until October that filmgoers get the next would-be blockbuster, “Wonder Woman 1984.”
"The Walking Dead" is coming to an end. According to CNN, AMC announced the end of its flagship series on Wednesday. The show is set to conclude after a 24-episode eleventh season that will air over two years. The wildly popular series is expected to end in 2022. AMC also announced they have greenlit a currently untitled spinoff starring Norman Reedus and Melissa McBride. That show is set to premiere in 2023 with current "Walking Dead" showrunner Angela Kang at the helm.
U.S. stocks closed lower after a choppy trading session Thursday as heavyweight tech-related stocks resumed their decline following a sharp rebound the previous session, while elevated jobless claims reminded investors of a still-difficult recovery ahead. Fred Katayama reports.
National Securities' Art Hogan recommends investors buy home builders stocks following the recent sell-off. He also tells Reuters' Fred Katayama why he likes the prospects for JPMorgan Chase and Apple.
Wall Street's main indexes ended higher Wednesday to snap a three-session losing streak as investors jumped back in to take advantage of the pullback in technology-related stocks, a day after the Nasdaq confirmed correction territory. Fred Katayama reports.
United Airlines on Wednesday forecast a bigger drop in third-quarter passenger revenue than its own expectations and said it would look to cancel more flights until it sees a recovery in air travel. Fred Katayama reports.
"The Ellen Show" will return to the airwaves on September 21st, 2020. Tiffany Haddish is set to help DeGeneres kick off the new season. The show will be filmed in-studio on the Warner Bros. lot in Los Angeles but not in front of an audience, the studio said in a release. CNN reports that other premiere week guests will include Kerry Washington, Alec Baldwin and Chrissy Teigen. Ellen and her show have been under fire for creating a toxic work environment.
A new teaser for the upcoming "Wonder Woman 1984" has been released. In it, we see Kristen Wiig transform from archaeologist Barbara Ann Minerva into the villain, Cheetah. CNN reports that the new installment is the sequel to the 2017 "Wonder Woman" movie which starred Gal Gadot. In the film, Wonder Woman will face off against Wiig's character, as well as Maxwell Lord played by Pedro Pascal. Directed by Patty Jenkins, the movie stars Chris Pine, Robin Wright, and Connie Nielsen.
