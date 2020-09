Key play by James Harden reminds us of his versatility Video Credit: USA Today Sports (Domestic) - Duration: 01:07s - Published 4 minutes ago Key play by James Harden reminds us of his versatility Following a huge defensive play to seal a Game 7 win against the Thunder, James Harden reminds us all of his versatility which will be integral for their upcoming series against the Lakers. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this