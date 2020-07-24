Global  
 

Meghan's legal action over photos of her and son Archie reaches High Court

Meghan’s legal action over photos of her and son Archie reaches High Court

Meghan’s legal action over photos of her and son Archie reaches High Court

The Duchess of Sussex’s legal action over “long lens” photographs of her andher son Archie in a Canadian park has reached the High Court in London.


