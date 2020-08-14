Countess of Wessex visits air ambulance base

Sophie, the Countess of Wessex has celebrated the 21st anniversary of the Thames Valley Air Ambulance during a visit to White Waltham Airfield in Berkshire.

Her Royal Highness was appointed as patron of the charity in January 2019.

She had been airlifted to hospital by the service back in 2001, when she needed emergency treatment for an ectopic pregnancy and has supported the charity ever since.

Report by Etemadil.

