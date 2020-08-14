Countess of Wessex visits air ambulance base

The Queen’s granddaughter Lady Louise Windsor is among the thousands receivingGCSE results today. Lady Louise, daughter of the Earl and Countess of Wessex,attends school in Ascot, Berkshire. The teenager was preparing to take herexams before schools closed in March during lockdown. Like other pupils acrossthe country, her results will be based on her teachers’ estimates, if higherthan the controversial moderated grades, following the Government’s U-turnamid the debacle over this year’s exams. Buckingham Palace said Lady Louise’sresults will be kept a private matter.
Pc Andrew Harper’s mother Debbie Adlam attended a private memorial inSulhamstead, Berkshire, to mark the anniversary of her son’s death onSaturday. She told the PA news agency: “It was really emotional, acknowledgingthe year is here tomorrow.” She added: “I found it quite difficult, to behonest, more difficult than I expected."
A memorial service and minute's silence has been held at Newbury policestation, to mark a year since the death of Pc Andrew Harper. The 28-year-oldofficer was dragged to his death after he was caught in a strap as he tried tostop three thieves fleeing after they stole a quad bike in Stanford Dingley,Berkshire.
Heavy rain, thunder and lightning hit Maidenhead in Berkshire, south eastEngland, after days of high temperatues. Thunderstorm warnings remain in placefor large parts of the UK after heavy downpours and flash flooding broughtdisruption to roads and railways.
