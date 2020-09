Dave Grohl Accepts 10-Year-Old’s Drum-Off Challenge Video Credit: A Plus - Duration: 02:00s - Published 2 weeks ago Dave Grohl Accepts 10-Year-Old’s Drum-Off Challenge Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl responds to 10-year-old drummer Nandi Bushell’s drum-off challenge after being awestruck by her cover of “Everlong.” 0

