Who should wear a mask at home? Video Credit: WCVB - Duration: 00:46s - Published 5 minutes ago Who should wear a mask at home? Yes, some residents are advised to wear masks at home if “you live a home with extended family members, or a family member with underlying condition, you should wear a mask inside your home,” Secretary of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders said. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend DISTANCING WHENEVER POSSIBLE.SAVE A LIFE, WEAR OUR MASK.WE KNOW THIS IS THE BEST WAY TOKEEP YOUR FRIENDS, YOUR LOVEDONES, AND NEIGHBOR SAFE ANDHEALTHY.ESPECIALLY SO NOW.YOU HAVE THE POWER TO WEAR THEMASK.IF YOU LIVE IN A HOME WITHEXTENDED FAMILY MEMBERS OR AFAMILY MEMBER WITH AN UNDERLYINGCONDITION, YOU SHOULD WEAR OURMASK INSIDE YOUR HOME, AS WELLAS WHENEVER YOU LEAVE.LET ME SAY THIS AGAIN BECAUSE ITIS IMPORTANT.IF YOU LIVE IN A HOME WITHEXTENDED FAMILY MEMBERS ORFAMILY MEMBER WITH AN UNDERLYINGCONDITION, WEAR