Facebook will ban new political adverts in week before US presidential election

Video Credit: Euronews English - Duration: 02:37s - Published
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said the company will also prevent campaigns and their supporters from making premature claims of the vote result.


Facebook to limit last-minute political ads before U.S. elections, label premature victory claims

 SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 3 (Reuters) — Facebook Inc. said on Thursday it would stop accepting new political ads in the week before the U.S. Election Day on Nov. 3,..
WorldNews

Zuckerberg says no new political ads on Facebook the week before Election Day

 Only on “CBS This Morning,” Gayle King spoke with Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg about new plans to stop misinformation ahead of Election Day. The tech CEO..
CBS News

Facebook rolls out initiatives to combat 2020 election misinformation, limit political ads

 In a "CBS This Morning" exclusive interview, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg speaks with Gayle King about new measures the social media company is taking before the..
CBS News

Facebook to freeze political ads before US presidential election

 Its chief Mark Zuckerberg says he is worried about "the risk of civil unrest across the country".
BBC News

