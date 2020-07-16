Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Sunshine as wind picks up with a chance for brief showers

Video Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 - Duration: 02:57s - Published
Sunshine as wind picks up with a chance for brief showers

Sunshine as wind picks up with a chance for brief showers

We'll see a lot of sunshine again today, but the winds crank up and there is a tiny chance of brief showers.


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

NBC 26 weather forecast [Video]

NBC 26 weather forecast

We will be in the upper 70s to near 80 today with a lot of sunshine and gusty wind as well. It will also be the warmest day for the foreseeable future. Tonight will have a couple clouds sneaking in..

Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin     Duration: 00:37Published
Gino Recchia NBC26 Weather Forecast [Video]

Gino Recchia NBC26 Weather Forecast

Cool fall-like weather continues heading into the next week. Temperatures fall into the lower 50s with a gradual decreasing northwest wind under clear skies. Sunday will be a cool day with highs in the..

Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin     Duration: 03:08Published
NBC 26 Weather Forecast [Video]

NBC 26 Weather Forecast

Tonight, mostly clear skies with overnight lows in the lower to mid 60s with a light southwest wind around 2-5 mph. Friday will be warmer, temperatures climbing into the mid and upper 80s with a lot..

Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin     Duration: 03:47Published