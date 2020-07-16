Sunshine as wind picks up with a chance for brief showers
We'll see a lot of sunshine again today, but the winds crank up and there is a tiny chance of brief showers.
NBC 26 weather forecastWe will be in the upper 70s to near 80 today with a lot of sunshine and gusty wind as well. It will also be the warmest day for the foreseeable future. Tonight will have a couple clouds sneaking in..
Gino Recchia NBC26 Weather ForecastCool fall-like weather continues heading into the next week. Temperatures fall into the lower 50s with a gradual decreasing northwest wind under clear skies. Sunday will be a cool day with highs in the..
NBC 26 Weather ForecastTonight, mostly clear skies with overnight lows in the lower to mid 60s with a light southwest wind around 2-5 mph. Friday will be warmer, temperatures climbing into the mid and upper 80s with a lot..