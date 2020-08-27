Global  
 

U.S. new weekly jobless claims down below 1M

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:12s - Published
881,000 people - less than expected - filed new unemployment benefit claims in the last week of August.

But the labor market is still struggling with the COVID-19 pandemic and less government support.

Caroline Malone reports.


