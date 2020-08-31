Kremlin denies Russia poisoned Alexey Navalny

The denial comes after Germany said it has 'unequivocal proof' the opposition figure was poisoned with a Novichok nerve agent.

What are Novichok nerve agents? | #TheCube What are the chemical weapons at the centre of another attack blamed on the Kremlin, in the alleged poisoning of Alexei Navalny?View on euronews

Chancellor Angela Merkel’s statement on the alleged poisoning of Alexey Navalny was a “falsification,” Belarus’ embattled president said on Thursday,..

Moscow police said on Monday they have begun a criminal investigation into the beating of opposition activist and political blogger Yegor Zhukov, longtime foe of..

BERLIN — A European response that involves the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline is needed against Russia after the poisoning of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny with a..

Russia now faces an urgent dilemma. As far as its Western partners are concerned, a prominent figure has either been poisoned in a state-ordered hit, or private..

Kremlin rejects Navalny poisoning accusations The Kremlin on Thursday rejected accusations that Russia had been responsible for the poisoning of opposition politician Alexei Navalny and said it saw no grounds for sanctions to be imposed against Moscow over the case. Edward Baran reports.

Navalny: 'It was an attempt to silence him,' says Merkel as Germany confirms Novichok poisoning The German Chancellor calls on Russia to 'explain itself' after the Berlin government confirms Alexei Navalny was poisoned using chemical nerve agent Novichok.View on euronews

