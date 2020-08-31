Global  
 

Kremlin denies Russia poisoned Alexey Navalny

Kremlin denies Russia poisoned Alexey Navalny

Kremlin denies Russia poisoned Alexey Navalny

The denial comes after Germany said it has 'unequivocal proof' the opposition figure was poisoned with a Novichok nerve agent.


Several children found dead in German apartment

 Authorities discovered the children's bodies in a west German town of Solingen but have yet to comment on the cause of death. The investigation is ongoing...
Saving Schengen: Germany grapples with COVID crisis border closures

Saving Schengen: Germany grapples with COVID crisis border closures

The coronavirus pandemic has seen many EU countries closing borders, potentially misapplying the rules of the Schengen visa-free travel area. Berlin is proposing new ways of keeping Europe's borders open while assuaging concerns over health and safety.View on euronews

Navalny: 'It was an attempt to silence him,' says Merkel as Germany confirms Novichok poisoning

Navalny: 'It was an attempt to silence him,' says Merkel as Germany confirms Novichok poisoning

The German Chancellor calls on Russia to 'explain itself' after the Berlin government confirms Alexei Navalny was poisoned using chemical nerve agent Novichok.View on euronews

Germany child deaths: Five children found dead in flat in Solingen

 Police have confirmed the discovery in the western town of Solingen.
Kremlin rejects Navalny poisoning accusations

Kremlin rejects Navalny poisoning accusations

The Kremlin on Thursday rejected accusations that Russia had been responsible for the poisoning of opposition politician Alexei Navalny and said it saw no grounds for sanctions to be imposed against Moscow over the case. Edward Baran reports.

Navalny case a serious problem for Kremlin: International spotlight means Russia has to transparently investigate & find answers

 Russia now faces an urgent dilemma. As far as its Western partners are concerned, a prominent figure has either been poisoned in a state-ordered hit, or private..
Calls mount for Germany to rethink Nord Stream 2 after Navalny poisoning

 BERLIN — A European response that involves the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline is needed against Russia after the poisoning of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny with a..
WorldNews

Moscow police open criminal inquiry into Yegor Zhukov beating, anti-Kremlin blogger left bloodied

 Moscow police said on Monday they have begun a criminal investigation into the beating of opposition activist and political blogger Yegor Zhukov, longtime foe of..
WorldNews

Alexei Navalny Alexei Navalny Russian politician and anti-corruption activist

Lukashenko claims Merkel's remarks on Navalny 'poisoning' were fabricated, cites Berlin-Warsaw phone call 'intercepted' by Minsk

 Chancellor Angela Merkel’s statement on the alleged poisoning of Alexey Navalny was a “falsification,” Belarus’ embattled president said on Thursday,..
What are Novichok nerve agents?

What are Novichok nerve agents? | #TheCube

What are the chemical weapons at the centre of another attack blamed on the Kremlin, in the alleged poisoning of Alexei Navalny?View on euronews

What is Novichok and how has it been used?

What is Novichok and how has it been used?

Questions have been raised again about Novichok after German authorities saidRussian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was poisoned with the nerve agent. MrNavalny, one of the most prominent critics of..

Navalny poisoned: Germany has 'unequivocal' proof of nerve agent

Navalny poisoned: Germany has 'unequivocal' proof of nerve agent

Novichok, a Soviet-era chemical weapon, was used to poison former Russian spy Sergei Skripal in the United Kingdom.

Nerve agent Novichok found in Russia's Alexey Navalny: Germany

Nerve agent Novichok found in Russia's Alexey Navalny: Germany

Novichok, a Soviet-era chemical weapon, was used to poison former Russian spy Sergei Skripal in the United Kingdom.

