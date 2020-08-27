McEnany: No one pressuring FDA to approve vaccine

White House Spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany said on Thursday there is no political pressure on the U.S. drugs regulator to quickly approve a vaccine for the deadly coronavirus disease, after drugmakers and the Centers for Disease Control suggested one could be ready just ahead of the November presidential election.
Donald Trump is not currently scheduled to meet with the family of Jacob Blake. This comes as a shock to many, seeing as he will be visiting Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Tuesday. Demonstrations were sparked in the city in August when Blake, a Black man, was shot in the back. He was shot at point-blank range by a White police officer seven times. White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said Trump plans to meet with cops instead.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has asked state public health officials to prepare to distribute a potential coronavirus vaccine to high-risk groups as soon as late October, documents published by the agency showed on Wednesday. Gloria Tso reports.
