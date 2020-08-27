Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

McEnany: No one pressuring FDA to approve vaccine

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:37s - Published
McEnany: No one pressuring FDA to approve vaccine

McEnany: No one pressuring FDA to approve vaccine

White House Spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany said on Thursday there is no political pressure on the U.S. drugs regulator to quickly approve a vaccine for the deadly coronavirus disease, after drugmakers and the Centers for Disease Control suggested one could be ready just ahead of the November presidential election.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Kayleigh McEnany Kayleigh McEnany White House Press Secretary

Trump Plans To Visit Cops, Not Jacob Blake's Family, During Kenosha Visit [Video]

Trump Plans To Visit Cops, Not Jacob Blake's Family, During Kenosha Visit

Donald Trump is not currently scheduled to meet with the family of Jacob Blake. This comes as a shock to many, seeing as he will be visiting Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Tuesday. Demonstrations were sparked in the city in August when Blake, a Black man, was shot in the back. He was shot at point-blank range by a White police officer seven times. White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said Trump plans to meet with cops instead.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:36Published

McEnany on Belarus: US stands on side of democracy

 White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany weighed in on the ongoing unrest in Belarus Monday, saying the U.S. will "always stand on the side of freedom and..
USATODAY.com

Trump has no plans to meet with Jacob Blake's family on Kenosha visit, White House says

 Trump plans to meet with local law enforcement and business owners and will "survey the damage" in Kenosha, according to Kayleigh McEnany.
USATODAY.com

Biden camp says Pence, McEnany used 'debunked scare tactics and gaslighting' to distract from Trump failures at RNC

 Democrats accused RNC speakers of making false statements and using fear to distract from the Trump's administration's record on coronavirus.
USATODAY.com

Food and Drug Administration Food and Drug Administration Agency of the United States Department of Health and Human Services

Emergency COVID-19 vaccines will have to convince a skeptical public

 Photo by Paul Chinn / The San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images

During the 2009 H1N1 pandemic, Sandra Quinn asked hundreds of Americans if they’d..
The Verge

'Pregnancy is not a life-threatening illness': Ted Cruz takes heat for claim in call for abortion pill ban

 Cruz made the comment as part of a GOP push for the FDA to declare Mifeprex, or the "abortion pill," an "imminent hazard to the public health."
USATODAY.com

'We're not your slaves': Alternative health providers bristle at warning letters about their coronavirus treatments

 Alternative health providers say FDA and FTC warnings meant to protect consumers from false coronavirus cures just help BigPharma.
USATODAY.com

7/29: CBSN AM

 At least 3 dead, 15 injured in Gilroy, California. Gunman killed after attacking popular garlic festival about 80 miles southeast of San Francisco. FDA approves..
CBS News

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Centers for Disease Control and Prevention United States government public health agency

COVID-19 spread at Maine wedding now linked to 143 cases, one death, outbreak at jail

 There are now 143 COVID-19 cases linked to a Maine wedding, including one person who died, a state CDC spokesperson said.
 
USATODAY.com

HHS Secretary Azar on the possibility of a COVID-19 vaccine by November 1

 In an exclusive interview, Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar joined "CBS This Morning" to discuss Operation Warp Speed and the CDC's guidance to..
CBS News

CDC letter urges governors to prepare for COVID-19 vaccine distribution just shy of the election

 The CDC sent a letter to governors urging them to be prepared for coronavirus vaccine distribution by November 1. Experts are concerned the approval will be..
CBS News
U.S. tells states to prepare for COVID-19 vaccine [Video]

U.S. tells states to prepare for COVID-19 vaccine

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has asked state public health officials to prepare to distribute a potential coronavirus vaccine to high-risk groups as soon as late October, documents published by the agency showed on Wednesday. Gloria Tso reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:46Published

Tweets about this

FinancialJuice

FinancialJuice WH PRESS SEC. MCENANY: NO ONE IS PRESSURING THE FDA TO APPROVE A CORONAVIRUS VACCINE. 1 hour ago

MaceNewsMacro

Mace News Wht Hse's McEnany Q&A: Not pressuring FDA to approve vaccine before election. Wants "to break through regulatory ba… https://t.co/5o0wGGflDT 1 hour ago