Confusion over UK Portugal quarantine Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Duration: 02:33s - Published 5 minutes ago Confusion over UK Portugal quarantine Travellers from Portugal will have to isolate when arriving in Wales and Scotland but not England, sparking confusion. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Helen Ochyra RT @benclatworthy: TIMES SPLASH Portugal facing new crackdown with arrivals forced to quarantine from this week 🇵🇹 - Number of cases su… 2 days ago Ben Clatworthy TIMES SPLASH Portugal facing new crackdown with arrivals forced to quarantine from this week 🇵🇹 - Number of cas… https://t.co/1xnlSN2MCW 3 days ago