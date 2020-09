Video Credit: WatchMojo - Duration: 10:02s - Published 5 minutes ago

For this list, we’ll be looking at the best super abilities we’ve seen in the Amazon series "The Boys".

Top 10 Best Super Powers in The Boys

These characters defy conventions ... and physics!

For this list, we’ll be looking at the best super abilities we’ve seen in the Amazon series "The Boys".

Our countdown includes flight, invisibility, healing, mind-reading, super strength, and more!