Midmorning With Aundrea - September 3, 2020 (Part 1)

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Other's strengths to overcome th the death of actor chadwick boseman is highlighting the racial disparities of colon cancer, which is more prevalent and deadlier for african americans. Tom hanson reports. The death of black panther star chadwick boseman at age 43 from colon cancer hit many people hard. Why him and why not me? Like boseman, cbs news contributor ibram x. Kendi was diagnosed with colon cancer in his thirties& after experiencing months of symptoms i thought i was healthy// if my wife sedika had not more or less ordered me to get a colonoscopy i wouldn't not be here right now from 2012 to 2016- colorectal cancer rates in blacks were 20 percent higher than whites. And for colorectal cancer ádeathá rates that number jumped to 40 percent higher. Doctor daniel labow treats colon cancer patients at new york's mount sinai hospital. The racial disparities, the racial differences in treatment really go all across the entire spectrum of the survival and the outcome with that treatment some medical organizations recommend that african-americans begin colorectal screening at age 45 instead of the general recommended age of 50, but over the last decade& a growing number of cases are being detected in even younger adults. If you're a young person actual incidence is still quite low but if you're experiencing symptoms, like bleeding or unexplained change in bowel habits go to your doctor to get tested kendi says black lives matter isn't just about police violence&it's also about racial health disparities& negative relationship to medical providers because you've been subject to racism or people haven't been listening to you, then you're going to be less likely to go to the doctor last friday marked the second anniversary of kendi finding out he was cancer- free- the same day boseman died. Tom hanson, cbs news, new york. The federal trade commissions says from 2014 to 2019 americans lost nearly a half billion dollars to criminals posing as a government representative. Nancy chen looks at how they do it. Millions of americans are familiar with this robocall scam... "the reason of thi call is to inform you irs is filing a lawsuit against you." The good news: the better business bureau says complaints about the fake irs call dropped 89% from 2018 to 2019... as people got wise to the con. But scam artists are now pretending to be from another government agency. "this call i regarding your social security number. We found some fraudulent activity under your name." Machel anderson received a similar call and followed instructions to talk to a representative. The caller claimed her social security number had been compromised. In january she told lawmakers on capitol hill what happened. "this man told m my family was in danger and ss number being used by a powerful drug cartel and they would be watching my every move//to protect our money i need to transfer it to a safe offshore account." She wired more than 150 thousand dollars to hong kong before realizing she'd been scammed. 06:45 "socia security does not just call you like that, social security numbers are never suspended." Steve baker is an investigator with the better business bureau. A report from the organization says complaints about these calls jumped 410 percent in 2019. 06:33 "i'd be surprised i most people don't get a call from somebody pretending to be social security in the next couple of months, you really have to watch out." Overall scam calls are down this year. The pandemic slowed down illegal call centers for a while and the government has been able to stop foreign scam calls from entering the country. But baker says con artists are resiliant and always find new ways to rip people off. Nancy chen, cbs news, new york. Scammers can also spoof phone calls so they appear to be from the social security agency. Business closures forced by the coronavirus pandemic have taken a tough toll on restaurants across the country. As chris martinez shows us, some restaurant owners are finding new ways to safely serve their customers. :05 - :13 misty mansouri/ owner, lady byrd cafe :59-1:03 janita vermeulen/ customer 1:13-1:17 kenichiro matsuura/ manager, sushi hashiri pkg at lady byrd cafe - a unique way to dine outdoors is on the menu. "people reall need a moment to just take a deep breath, relax, have an hour to enjoy themselves." Owner misty mansouri transformed the 5 car parking lot at her los angeles restaurant into an outdoor dining oasis. Tables are placed in small - open aired greenhouses - to provide privacy and maximize social distancing. With indoor dining still not allowed in l-a because of covid-19 - this was the only way to keep her business alive. 'y'know, there's a part of you that says should i just stay closed but the reality is we don't know how long this is gonna last. Restaurant owners have been left looking for innovative ways to keep their businesses functioning áand their customers fed. This dutch restaurant in amsterdam also turned to temporary greenhouse ding as a way to keep diners socially distanced. "it's super cozy it's super cozy and nice and the food is delicious." And at this san francisco sushi restaurant - these three 7-foot-tall translucent patio bubbles offer isolated service. "we thought it wa a great idea...haven't seen any other bay area restaurants do it...might as well jump onto it and make it happen." Back in los angeles, misty's greenhouse parking lot has become so popular with diners, she's considering making it a permanent fixture. "i've literally ha people cry to me and say& i need this so bad, i need just a day out." Like many business owners, she hopes her's can hold on. Chris martinez, cbs news, los angeles. It's been in the works for years. But online retail giant amazon is now one step closer to launching drone delivery in the u-s. Mandy gaither has more. --reporter pkg-as follows-- it's a program amazon first announced in 2013 -- the company vowing to use drones to make deliveries in 30 minutes or less. On saturday -- the federal aviation administration approved an air carrier certificate -- which must be held before a company begins drone deliveries. Amazon says it will use the approval to begin to test deliveries -- but declined to say when or where the tests will take place. Social distancing concerns during the pandemic have increased interest in using robots for delivery -- but the technologies aren't ready yet for widespread use. The f-a-a is also still developing regulations need for drone use -- such as remote identification. David carbon -- who took the lead on amazon's drone program in march -- called the certification an important step. And says, "we wil continue to develop and refine our technology to fully integrate delivery drones into the airspace, and work closely with the faa and other regulators around the world to realize our vision of 30 minute delivery." Amazon is the third drone delivery company to receive the certification from the f-a-a. For today's consumer watch, i'm mandy gaither. People around the world are 'zooming' to see and talk to each other online. The video- conferencing company "zoom reported monday ... that its revenue more than quadrupled in the second quarter. And its profit was up more than three thousand percent over the same quarter last year. With so many people working from home during the pandemic... businesses are paying for zoom -- and not just use the free version-- so they can have corporate meeting options. They paid zoom nearly 664-million dollars in the latest quarter! Zoom is also being used for social hours, and obviously, for students doing virtual school. It?s a race to find a vaccine. We'll have one of the leading contenders for a coronavirus vaccine has started a final round of testing in the united states. Researchers at oxford university, in partnership with astrazeneca, started dosing the first volunteers in florida on friday. Cbs's dr. jon lapook spoke exclusively with the first american in the trial. 23-yr-old jacob serrano is the áfirstá volunteer to be dosed in the u-s with either the oxford- astrazeneca vaccine or a placebo. He has lost ásevená family members to covid- 19 and says he wants to be part of the solution to save lives - no matter the cost. I knew there was a risk because it's like - it's a trial, but i'd rather have us one step closer, no matter what it takes. Serrano was dosed on friday at headlands jem research institute in lake worth, florida& the immune response is very encouraging. Dr. larry bush is an infectious disease doctor and the lead principal investigator for this trial site. He says he's optimistic this vaccine is effective. In the phase one in two trials //, the // vaccine has been proven that not only do you get robust neutralizing antibodies to fight the coronavirus, you get a t cell response, another arm of the immune system // to fight off the cells that do become infected. That's crucial in treating infections. Oxford univeristy has been conducting phase three trials in the united kingdom, brazil, and south africa& in earlier phases, there was no evidence the vaccine causes serious reactions. Headlands research says their focus is on enrolling members of the african- american and the latin-x community who have been disproportionatel y affected by the pandemic the numbers are pointing to those groups of people // becoming infected at rate.//and therefore, that's a group that would highly benefit from vaccination. Astrazeneca says it plans to enroll up to 50 thousand participants globally, and is planning to start phase three trials in japan and russia. The company expects to have late- stage trial results later this year. Dr. jon lapook cbs news. No one under the age of 18 are enrolled in this trial. From preschool to college, questions about how to protect america's students during this pandemic still don't have a clear answer -even as millions of kids head back to school. So many of us hoped a vaccine would add some clarity, but now there is new concern a vaccine may hit the market before it's ready. Whitney wild brings us the latest from washington. 00-04 dr. stephen hahn fda commissioner 49-56 dr. amy compton- phillips chief clinical officer, providence health system 1:11-1:15 timothy killeen president, university of illinois system --reporter pkg-as follows-- dr. stephen hahn, fda commissioner: "we will not mak that decision on the basis of politics, that i can promise. The head of the food and drug administration insists a vaccine will only reach the public after officials determine it is safe and effective. Dr. steven hahn added he would sooner resign than release a treatment before it's ready. Dr. stephen hahn, fda commissioner: i think all options are on the table. With respect, i hope we won't be in that position hahn recently told the financial times the agency may issue and emergency use authorization for a vaccine before late stage clinical trials are completed. Some experts worry the desire to bring a vaccine to the market will push officials to rush through testing. The fda already allowed emergency use of hydroxychloroqui ne and chloroquine, then pulled back when data showed they didn't work. Dr. amy compton- phillips, chief clinical officer, providence health system: the conversations we've been having out here, our people are very worried abuot the process, and very worried that the process will be subverted for political reasons concerns about vaccines are growing, as students across the country return to some form of school - whether in person, virtually, or a blend. Universities are trying to keep their campuses safe, but challenges and questions remain. Timothy killeen, president, university of illinois system: there will be outbreaks, as we know, and we want to catch them quickly and take immediate action. I'm whitney wild reporting. Earlier we talked about the death of actor chadwick boseman. When we come back, we'll talk about his life. Mid morning will





